Wireless Communications on 'The Farm' Hippie Commune in Tennessee

It was literally three months ago when I first wrote about The Farm: an anarchist hippie commune in Tennessee that was established by a man who practiced a mix of Buddhist anarchism & Christian anarchism and still exists to this day. That article was a good introduction to the community and explained how it works, but one of the things I can talk about now is how The Farm and other anarchist communities embrace or use technology. Here, I will be talking about a brief history of how The Farm implements wireless communication technology to communicate with each other as well as the outside world in a manner that is somewhat self-sufficient.

The first use of wireless communications within The Farm was in 1971 when they set up a ham radio HF SSB system. The system was used for regional communications between mobile ham operators who were active in transit with The Farm Band. The network was eventually named The Farm Net that now has a worldwide daily operations schedule and a regional schedule on the 40-meter ham band (an amateur radio frequency band for shortwave broadcasters as well as land mobile users to use without having to worry too much amount disturbing other important frequencies).

Now, The Farm has radio operators who also use CB radios: citizen band radios that transmit and receive radio signals only within a designated band of frequencies. These radios became staples as the cost of CB transceivers dropped impressively back during the mid-1970s and remained relatively cheap.