Black Bear Ranch: A Small Anarchist Intentional Community In California

California, the state where Black Bear Ranch is located at the coordinates 41.24184°N 123.17721°W

Black Bear Ranch was one of the many hippie communes and anarchist communities that were founded during the 1960s: the hippie era when counterculture took root and was pretty popular. It was founded back in 1968 on top of the location of an abandoned ghost town. Said ghost town was once a mining settlement that was started back in the 1860s and was eventually left to ruin. Legally, the commune was technically owned by one resident named Richard Marley until around 1987 when ownership was transferred to the Black Bear Family Trust. The commune still exists today, but it has declined to the point where in 2013, it was documented to forty residents.

Lots of people documented the community from people making a 2005 documentary called Commune to historian Timonthy Miller who interviewed members of the community on how such a hardworking community was formed:

we had a whole bunch of dependent people there, helpless, half of them reading comic books all day, waiting for someone to light the fire, who would rouse themselves when they smelled something cooking. So we founded the Black Bear Get-With-It Party, and we wrote a credo and went and nailed it up like Martin Luther on the door of the main house. It said, "We came up here to take over the world, to take over our own lives, and as a first step, we're announcing that we're going to take over Black Bear Ranch." It caused great consternation. Our tactic was to get up at the first light, have a bowl of porridge, and get to work and work all day—unheard of, right? Never mind smoking dope, you know—get to work. - One of the founders of Black Bear Ranch interviewed by historian Timonthy Miller