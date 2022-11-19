People Leaving Twitter For Other Social Media Websites Following Elon Musk Becoming CEO

Tracy Le Blanc/Pexels

Over one million people have deactivated their Twitter accounts in all of the days following Elon Musk taking over the social media giant as the chief executive officer. There have been a bunch of things that have influenced people to switch from this particular social media site: Musk firing many members of the staff of Twitter, the announcement that it will now cost people eight dollars a month for users to get a blue checkmark to verify that a person is exactly who they say they are, and a five hundred percent jump in tweets containing the N-Word following Elon Musk's takeover of the site.

One of the platforms that people are jumping ship to is Mastodon with more than half a million people creating Mastodon accounts since the Elon Twitter Takeover. On Mastodon, tweets are referred to as "toots" and re-tweets are known as "boosts". Mastodon is somewhat confusing to some new users, but they are issues people have found ways to adapt to. When creating an account for Mastodon, users are first required to choose a server where the account is hosted. Each server that you sign into has its own terms, privacy options, and content policies. Some servers are designed specifically for gamers, tech enthusiasts, metal music fans, and other niches specific to certain people.

Other popular alternative people are going to is Tumblr which is still active with over five hundred million blogs hosted by the site. It is more like Twitter than long-form social media sites. There is also Parler, which is mostly right-wing political posts but that could change as others start to hang out there.