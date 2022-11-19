The Number of Serial Killers In The United States Has Been Decreasing for the Past 3 Decades

Matheus Bertelli/Pexels

There has been a lot of bad news about things that have been going on recently. However, there is a piece of good news for a lot of people to know that is not being reported right now: the number of serial killers and mass murders has been going down for years. The number of active serial killers and mass murders walking around in the United States seems to be much lower than ever before and it has been significantly going down for the past three decades. In fact, according to the news website called warp news and the peer-reviewed study that is featured in one of their articles, the number of serial killers in the United States of America has decreased by eighty percent over the past thirty years.

Back in the nineteen eighties, there were over seven hundred sixty-eight active known serial killers causing terror across the United States. By the two thousand tens, that number was down to around one hundred seventeen serial killers. Why has the number of serial killers gone down? One reason is that forensic technology has gotten better at identifying people and dangerous killers. Another factor is the improvement of mental health technology when it comes to treating mental illness. Finally, there are smartphones and social media which make it easier for people to call 911 and for kidnap victims to provide information on the person who took them and the last location they were at before they disappear.

"People don't hitchhike anymore. We also have the opportunity to raise an alarm with the mobile phone and there are cameras everywhere," says James Alan Fox, professor of criminology at Northeastern University in the United States in a comment in an interview with Discovery Magazine.