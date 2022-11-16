How Much Do You Need To Be A Member of The One Percent?

Tyler Mc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVH2N_0jCnmqdN00
picture alliance / Getty

There is plenty of talk about the one percent in America: the wealthiest one percent of people in the country that, in modern times, seems to exist as a reminder of the growing income inequality in the United States. It requires a lot of money to be part of the top one percent of earners in the United States, more in terms of earnings than what many Americans will see in their lifetime. When it comes to being a member of the one percent on the national level, you would need to have enough assets to earn over half a million US Dollars annually!

Specifically, according to the website SmartAsset, an American family needs to have an income of $597,815 US Dollars worth of yearly income in order to be considered a member of the top one percent, which is a lot of money compared to the average income of $63,214 and the median income across the nation of $44,225. From there, you also need to go into the fact that the amount of money you need to be considered a member of the top earning one percent also varies at a state level. West Virginia is the cheapest state to become a one percenter because it only requires an annual income of $350,000 to be a member of the one percent there.

Meanwhile, Connecticut is currently the state that requires the most money to become a member of the wealthy elite there. To be part of the top 1%, you need to have an annual income of $896,490!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# economics# personal finance# inequality

Comments / 0

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
2841 followers

More from Tyler Mc.

People Leaving Twitter For Other Social Media Websites Following Elon Musk Becoming CEO

Over one million people have deactivated their Twitter accounts in all of the days following Elon Musk taking over the social media giant as the chief executive officer. There have been a bunch of things that have influenced people to switch from this particular social media site: Musk firing many members of the staff of Twitter, the announcement that it will now cost people eight dollars a month for users to get a blue checkmark to verify that a person is exactly who they say they are, and a five hundred percent jump in tweets containing the N-Word following Elon Musk's takeover of the site.

Read full story
1 comments

The Number of Serial Killers In The United States Has Been Decreasing for the Past 3 Decades

There has been a lot of bad news about things that have been going on recently. However, there is a piece of good news for a lot of people to know that is not being reported right now: the number of serial killers and mass murders has been going down for years. The number of active serial killers and mass murders walking around in the United States seems to be much lower than ever before and it has been significantly going down for the past three decades. In fact, according to the news website called warp news and the peer-reviewed study that is featured in one of their articles, the number of serial killers in the United States of America has decreased by eighty percent over the past thirty years.

Read full story
7 comments

20% of CEOs Have Psychopathic Traits According To A Peer-Reviewed Psychological Study

There are a bunch of claims from different people in stories across the world and on the internet that their boss is a psychopath or certain business leaders are sociopathic, but these are usually treated as forms of hyperbolic speech or claims from people who are blowing things out of proportion simply because they had a bad day. However, a bunch of people may be the ones who actually have a point and might be telling the truth about how their boss could be a psychopath.

Read full story

Median Cost of Housing Close To Half of A Million Dollars

It is pretty easy for older people to brag about when they were the same age as millennials or certain members of Generation X, they were able to own a house and have their own place to live. However, what a lot of older people seem to forget is the difference in how much things cost back in the day compared to how much items cost today. The cost of living and the cost of plenty of regular items needed for a living has been going up constantly in America - there are no sane people that are arguing otherwise. Back in 1980, the median cost to own a house was forty-seven thousand two hundred United States Dollars, which would basically be considered a steal nowadays. By 2000, the median cost of getting a house had risen to one hundred nineteen thousand six hundred dollars and by 2020, that median price of a house has risen to four hundred twenty-eight thousand seven hundred dollars, almost ten times the median cost of a house back in 1980!

Read full story

Type of DLT: Holochain

There are five types of distributed ledger technology or DLT: a type of database held and updated independently by each participant (or node) in a large network. Here is a less popular type of distributed ledger that is rarely talked about that is not as popular as blockchain but is still around as an option: Holochain. So, you know that Holochain is a type of decentralized database, but what exactly is Holochain? Well, here is a definition of what Holochain is straight from the European Union:

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" grade

A Charlotte Popeyes, specifically a Popeyes at 3318 Wilkinson Blvd., ended up receiving a score of eighty-eight during an inspection on November twelfth. This grade is a B in the restaurant business and this was a demotion that was received during a recent inspection when the Mecklenburg County Health Department saw multiple violations that include insects and improper storage of food. The report from the health department inspectors cited " several flying insects” that were found in a dry storage area within the restaurant, though the report did not specify the insect breed of the insects that were found in the fast food joint.

Read full story
9 comments
Charlotte, NC

USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The Country

Charlotte is a spot with a whole bunch of different places for beer and getting some good alcoholic beverages. In fact, one of those spots has proven itself on the national stage in a way that will help the Queen City gain national recognition and is now considered one of the best places for beer in the United States of America. If you ever find yourself going to Charlotte, NC, and want to try some beer, you might want to check out Charlotte Beer Garden if you get the chance. This beer hot spot is a very interesting place to visit because it was named USA Today’s Best Beer Garden of 2022, with USAToday giving a quote to help explain how the news/gossip website came to this particular decision: "The Charlotte Beer Garden offers one of the largest selections of draft beers you’re likely to find in a single restaurant — some 400 beers on tap. Visitors can enjoy their beer of choice at the indoor-outdoor beer bar or on the heated patio."

Read full story

China Locks Down Cities For COVID Zero Scheme

According to Reuters and Bloomberg, there are some very intense crackdowns that are going down in the nation of China. It is nearly impossible to eat at a regular eatery in Wuhan. Why is that? Because in this particular Chinese city, COVID-19 was first detected about three years ago and afterward, President Xi Jinping decided to pursue a very strict Covid Zero policy and shut down things when any amount of COVID-19 is detected. In some cases, residents are not told when a lockdown is about to happen and they might come home to an apartment that has been locked down because someone there is suspected to have COVID.

Read full story
Miami, FL

FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship Cancellation

Back in March 2021, the cryptocurrency exchange company FTX bought the naming rights to the Miami Heat arena. Now, FTX owes Miami-Dade County over sixteen and a half million dollars. Why is that? The contract that FTX signed for naming rights of the arena says that if FTX ever had an "insolvency event" (which is a fancy way of saying if the company ever went bankrupt), FTX will be liable to pay the amount previously mentioned for the subsequent three years. If said payment is not made within ten business days, the County has the right to charge twelve percent interest per year until the payment is made. In the first year of this particular deal, the exchange paid the County fourteen million dollars, and between years 2 through 4 of the deal, it owes an annual fee of five and a half million dollars. The company continues to owe money for the nineteen years that are in the contract.

Read full story

A Brief Introduction to The Cold War

One of my favorite eras to study when it comes to studying human history is the Cold War. The Cold War was a very recent event in our history that has lasting ramifications on the modern world and how things work today. So, I am going to give a very brief summary of the Cold War and how this particular event affects us today...

Read full story

Assassin's Creed Fan Puts The Franchise in World War II

It is amazing what fans of major video game franchises can do with modern technology and their love for their favorite video game IPs. For example, as the website GameRant was able to talk about, a fan of the Assassin's Creed franchise was able to use the game engine Unreal Engine 5 to share a concept for what the franchise might look like if it creates a game that occurs during the Second World War. There are a variety of reasons that people enjoy playing Assassin's Creed games, but one of the major reasons that people like this series of games so much is the 'historical tourism' that happens in every one of the games. Assassin's Creed is one of the games that allow players to explore a bunch of different historical settings to play around in with near reckless abandon.

Read full story

Cardano: The Eco-Friendly Blockchain

The Motley Fool describes some cryptocurrencies/blockchains that exist that are better at wasting less energy and protecting the environment. The existence of distributed ledgers like this shows a potential decent future for Web 3.0 and another reason why we might eventually move away from web 2.0: blockchains like these can produce less carbon than old proof-of-work blockchains like Bitcoin and traditional databases currently being utilized by traditional tech giants for a cleaner environment and more efficient decentralized networking technology. It should be noted that these eco-friendly cryptocurrencies & blockchains are also highlighted in the White House report, so even the American government is taking note of the potential of these particular distributed ledger technologies. However, unlike the previously mentioned report and Motley Fool article, this particular story I am writing is going to focus on only one of them: Cardano!

Read full story

Paul van Buren and Unique Interpretations of Religions Like Christianity

Earlier, I wrote an article about nontheistic Christianity - a version of Christianity where people reject the idea of God as a personal God and see him as an impersonal force - but I forgot to write about the man who helped to produce this unique interpretation of Christianity - Paul van Buren. Paul was a Christian theologian and author who was born in Norfolk, Virginia back in 1924. During World War II, Paul served in the United States Coast Guard, and after his service, he went to Harvard University. Eventually, the man attended the Episcopal Theological School and got a bachelor's degree in sacred theology in 1951. After all of that, he received a Th.D. (a doctorate in theology) in 1957 from the University of Bael in Switzerland while studying under Calvinist theologian Karl Barth.

Read full story
5 comments

Twitter Rolls Out $8 Twitter Blue Plan In Live Tests

As he became the new CEO of the social media company Twitter, Elon Musk floated changes to the way Twitter currently works. One of these changes is how the system for Twitter verification works for user accounts which includes an eight-dollar per month charge for the privilege of being verified on the platform. The change seems to have been pushed out to reflect what Musk was proposing - though according to Esther Crawford - a product lead at Twitter - the program for paying eight bucks monthly for verification is not live yet. However, some users are seeing notifications about it that are supposed to be part of a live test according to a tweet from her: "The new Blue isn’t live yet — the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time. The Twitter team is legendary. New Blue… coming soon!"

Read full story
3 comments

Ripple's Chief Engineer Leaves Firm

Nik Bougalis was the chief engineer for XRP - a cryptocurrency and blockchain system. Now, he is leaving the company to do something new and look for new ways to advance his career. Nik states that he is not planning on joining some other company working on distributed ledger technology or blockchains or really anything directly related to Web3 as a concept. What he is planning to do in the future he has yet to reveal. Nik has been working on the XRP blockchain for around a whole decade, so he is a man that is closely tied to the project.

Read full story

The World's Smallest Tiny House: The Tiniest House With Amenities

There are a group of small houses that are making the rounds due to being small, affordable, and containing all of the amenities of a fully functional living experience. According to CNBC, the average tiny house is two hundred twenty-five square feet which is eight times smaller than a regular-sized American home. However, the smallest tiny house is much smaller than even that. In fact, this smallest tiny house is literally only twenty-five square feet. This tiny house is described as being small enough to fit on the back of a regular-sized van and it contains all of the basic creature comforts you would expect from a house: a toilet with basic solid waste management, running water, a specialized shower, a wind turbine, a single-burner oven, and a sink in such a small amount of space.

Read full story
19 comments

Some 401(k) Plans Let Workers Put Retirement Cash Into Crypto

401(k)s are a plan that exists for retirement. As Investopedia will tell you, 401(k) is a retirement savings plan offered by many American employers that has tax advantages for the saver & is named after a section of the United States' Internal Revenue Code (IRC). 401(k) plans have a bunch of different options such as stocks and bonds which can back up the value for your 401(k), but now a new option is being added to what can prop up the value of your retirement account: cryptocurrency.

Read full story

National Hurricane Center Tracking Hurricane Lisa In The Atlantic Ocean

We are currently in the last month of Atlantic hurricane season, so as time goes on the odds of a new hurricane or tropical storm forming in the Atlantic Ocean should slowly go down and more people will be able to breathe a sign of relief. This is the good news a lot of people might have been looking for, but there is some bad news: there is currently another hurricane that is moving around the Atlantic Ocean!

Read full story

Cybersecurity Fast Facts for 2022

In our world, it is more important than ever to know what is going on in the world of cybersecurity & what is necessary to try to protect your information from being messed with by hackers and bad actors. There are plenty of interesting statistics that can give you an idea of how things are going in the world of information security and how worried you might need to be about potentially being on the receiving end of a cyber attack.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy