How Much Do You Need To Be A Member of The One Percent?

picture alliance / Getty

There is plenty of talk about the one percent in America: the wealthiest one percent of people in the country that, in modern times, seems to exist as a reminder of the growing income inequality in the United States. It requires a lot of money to be part of the top one percent of earners in the United States, more in terms of earnings than what many Americans will see in their lifetime. When it comes to being a member of the one percent on the national level, you would need to have enough assets to earn over half a million US Dollars annually!

Specifically, according to the website SmartAsset, an American family needs to have an income of $597,815 US Dollars worth of yearly income in order to be considered a member of the top one percent, which is a lot of money compared to the average income of $63,214 and the median income across the nation of $44,225. From there, you also need to go into the fact that the amount of money you need to be considered a member of the top earning one percent also varies at a state level. West Virginia is the cheapest state to become a one percenter because it only requires an annual income of $350,000 to be a member of the one percent there.

Meanwhile, Connecticut is currently the state that requires the most money to become a member of the wealthy elite there. To be part of the top 1%, you need to have an annual income of $896,490!