Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" grade

Popeye's

A Charlotte Popeyes, specifically a Popeyes at 3318 Wilkinson Blvd., ended up receiving a score of eighty-eight during an inspection on November twelfth. This grade is a B in the restaurant business and this was a demotion that was received during a recent inspection when the Mecklenburg County Health Department saw multiple violations that include insects and improper storage of food. The report from the health department inspectors cited " several flying insects” that were found in a dry storage area within the restaurant, though the report did not specify the insect breed of the insects that were found in the fast food joint.

Under state law, any restaurant that receives a score less than seventy percent gets its permits revoked, and this particular Popeyes feels like the kind of restaurant that has the ability to quickly get those permits revoked unless they start changing things about how this particular chicken restaurant is being run. According to the report, there is a Popeyes employee who reported to work for a whole shift without washing her hands before handling food. There is another employee that was touching his nose before handling a customer's food without washing his hands, so cleanliness for the employees was obviously not seen as an issue.

There was a buildup of residue in the ice machine, making that a potential health hazard for anyone ordering a drink with ice. Coleslaw and chicken were found to be held at unsafe temperatures by the inspector and were thrown away under the orders of the said inspector.