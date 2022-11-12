China Locks Down Cities For COVID Zero Scheme

Reuters

According to Reuters and Bloomberg, there are some very intense crackdowns that are going down in the nation of China. It is nearly impossible to eat at a regular eatery in Wuhan. Why is that? Because in this particular Chinese city, COVID-19 was first detected about three years ago and afterward, President Xi Jinping decided to pursue a very strict Covid Zero policy and shut down things when any amount of COVID-19 is detected. In some cases, residents are not told when a lockdown is about to happen and they might come home to an apartment that has been locked down because someone there is suspected to have COVID.

Xi has reinforced that this particular policy is the right one for the nation of China and provided no guidance on when - or if - the Chinese Communist Party will abandon this particular policy. Since this statement from Xi, virus control measures have intensified according to analysts from the Japanese bank Nomura. In the city of Wuhan, thirteen million residents have to deal with many restrictions slowly being imposed around the city in order to battle COVID. In the city's center - for example - the Westin hotel in Wuchang has been told to close one of its restaurants. In fact, most restaurants in the city were closed but some are able to remain open.

These stealth restrictions are a growing phenomenon that is also affecting other parts of the nation with local governments closing things down with little warning to comply with the central government.

“I think there’s confusion on the local government level as to the extent to enforce this policy,” said Andy Chen, a senior analyst with Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China.