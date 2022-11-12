FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship Cancellation

Danny Nelson/CoinDesk

Back in March 2021, the cryptocurrency exchange company FTX bought the naming rights to the Miami Heat arena. Now, FTX owes Miami-Dade County over sixteen and a half million dollars. Why is that? The contract that FTX signed for naming rights of the arena says that if FTX ever had an "insolvency event" (which is a fancy way of saying if the company ever went bankrupt), FTX will be liable to pay the amount previously mentioned for the subsequent three years. If said payment is not made within ten business days, the County has the right to charge twelve percent interest per year until the payment is made. In the first year of this particular deal, the exchange paid the County fourteen million dollars, and between years 2 through 4 of the deal, it owes an annual fee of five and a half million dollars. The company continues to owe money for the nineteen years that are in the contract.

All of this comes on the heels of FTX filing for bankruptcy protection in the United States, showing that the company is not doing well now financially. The price of Bitcoin fell over one thousand dollars after the news of the bankruptcy.

"The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing. Miami-Dade County and the Miami HEAT are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena," read a press statement that was issued on Friday.