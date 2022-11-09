Cardano: The Eco-Friendly Blockchain

Worldspectrum/Pexel

The Motley Fool describes some cryptocurrencies/blockchains that exist that are better at wasting less energy and protecting the environment. The existence of distributed ledgers like this shows a potential decent future for Web 3.0 and another reason why we might eventually move away from web 2.0: blockchains like these can produce less carbon than old proof-of-work blockchains like Bitcoin and traditional databases currently being utilized by traditional tech giants for a cleaner environment and more efficient decentralized networking technology. It should be noted that these eco-friendly cryptocurrencies & blockchains are also highlighted in the White House report, so even the American government is taking note of the potential of these particular distributed ledger technologies. However, unlike the previously mentioned report and Motley Fool article, this particular story I am writing is going to focus on only one of them: Cardano!

Cardano was launched back in the year 2017. Currently, Cardano has a lot of the same functionality as the Ethereum blockchain which includes smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized apps, and decentralized finance protocols. The largest stumbling block for Cardano currently is simply the fact that currently there are not a lot of high-profile businesses accepting Cardano as a form of payment. That being said, Cardano is a pretty good blockchain to use if being environmentally conscious while doing everything you would expect from a proper blockchain environment. The cryptocurrency used with Cardano's blockchain is given the abbreviation ADA, so you can look at that if you are interested in getting the token.