The World's Smallest Tiny House: The Tiniest House With Amenities

There are a group of small houses that are making the rounds due to being small, affordable, and containing all of the amenities of a fully functional living experience. According to CNBC, the average tiny house is two hundred twenty-five square feet which is eight times smaller than a regular-sized American home. However, the smallest tiny house is much smaller than even that. In fact, this smallest tiny house is literally only twenty-five square feet. This tiny house is described as being small enough to fit on the back of a regular-sized van and it contains all of the basic creature comforts you would expect from a house: a toilet with basic solid waste management, running water, a specialized shower, a wind turbine, a single-burner oven, and a sink in such a small amount of space.

How is different from living in a van? Well, you don't have a toilet, running water, a shower, and wind power in a van or a tent. This particular tiny house that is smaller than many vehicles was made by a Boston artist named Jeff Smith and this artist spend two years of his life creating such a tiny house filled with everything you would need to live comfortably in a home in such a small package.

So I made an actual tiny house. I’m not about space. I’m about time. And I have lots of time now that I live wherever I need to go. Wherever I need to be, I’m already there. -Artist Jeff Smith

While the artist and I would not recommend living in something so small and I think it would be better to be in an average tiny home, it is a pretty good proof of concept and show of human ingenuity to create such a home in such little space!