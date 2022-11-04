Some 401(k) Plans Let Workers Put Retirement Cash Into Crypto

Tyler Mc.

Worldspectrum/Pexel

401(k)s are a plan that exists for retirement. As Investopedia will tell you, 401(k) is a retirement savings plan offered by many American employers that has tax advantages for the saver & is named after a section of the United States' Internal Revenue Code (IRC). 401(k) plans have a bunch of different options such as stocks and bonds which can back up the value for your 401(k), but now a new option is being added to what can prop up the value of your retirement account: cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies have currently been taking some sharp dives recently, but momentu has been building to allow workers and their employers to invest retirement savings bitcoin, ether, and other cryptocurrencies. Despite this being allowed, the United States Labor Department has cautioned the different employers that are providing people with 401[k)s to “exercise extreme care before they consider adding a cryptocurrency option to a 401(k) plan’s investment menu,”. Fidelty, the largest 401(k) plan provider with $3.3 trillion worth of plans that they administer, announced the offering earlier this year after mentioning demand from employers and workers to add crypto as an option to investment plans. According to the Chief Executive of ForUSAll David Ramirez, 300 of the 2,500 employees at his company who have 401(k) plans use the cryptocurrency option.

“MicroStrategy looks forward to working with Fidelity to become the first public company to offer their employees the option to invest in bitcoin as part of our 401(k) program,” said Michael Saylor, former CEO of MicroStrategy - a company that provides software and has invested heavily in cryptocurrencies.

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

