National Hurricane Center Tracking Hurricane Lisa In The Atlantic Ocean

We are currently in the last month of Atlantic hurricane season, so as time goes on the odds of a new hurricane or tropical storm forming in the Atlantic Ocean should slowly go down and more people will be able to breathe a sign of relief. This is the good news a lot of people might have been looking for, but there is some bad news: there is currently another hurricane that is moving around the Atlantic Ocean!

The National Hurricane Center, or NHC for short, is currently issuing advisories on Hurricane Lisa, a hurricane that is moving around the ocean and is now the sixth hurricane to come into existence in the current 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. It is expected to make landfall in Belize later on November 2nd and move into the southwest Gulf of Mexico over the coming weekend. Currently, the maximum wind speed of this particular storm is eighty miles per hour, and moving west at fourteen miles per hour. There should be some intense rain coming from this hurricane. In fact, it is expected that Hurricane Lisa will produce rainfall of up to ten inches in some of the locations it will make landfall.

" #Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Belize as a #hurricane. The most recent landfalling #hurricane in Belize in November occurred in 1942," said Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach in a tweet on November 1st as Lisa went from being a tropical storm to a fully formed hurricane. It is currently unknown if the hurricane will eventually move to the continental United States, but the NHC will keep an eye on it...