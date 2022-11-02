Cybersecurity Fast Facts for 2022

Tyler Mc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V02Ul_0iwCEHVA00
Fortinet

In our world, it is more important than ever to know what is going on in the world of cybersecurity & what is necessary to try to protect your information from being messed with by hackers and bad actors. There are plenty of interesting statistics that can give you an idea of how things are going in the world of information security and how worried you might need to be about potentially being on the receiving end of a cyber attack.

Most of this information comes from Abnormal Security: a cybersecurity company located in San Francisco, California working to create security solutions against digital attacks and the rest of the information in this article comes from the FBI. With all that being said, here are some quick statistics about how things are going in cyberspace when it comes to security...

According to Abnormal Security Confidential, about thirty-three million email credentials have been stolen in 2022 so far, which is a lot of information for hackers and cybercriminals to get their hands on without the victim's knowledge. Eighty-two percent of security breaches with information systems involve the human element. This means that most hacks have less to do with using technical knowledge to steal information from computer systems and more using deceit to trick someone into willingly giving you their credentials through some sort of scam. One of the techniques most commonly used by hackers to trick people into giving up their information is credential phishing: socially-engineered emails that trick people into entering their username and password into said emails.

Meanwhile, about one-fifth of hacks involve compromised credentials where someone actually has to use technical skills to steal passwords and keys they need to get access to other people's accounts. One of the most common attacks used for this kind of cyberattack is actually one of the simplest: the brute force attack. As you would expect from the name, a brute force attack is a form of trial and error hacking. A hacker looks at the most common passwords people use and guesses your password or uses a computer program to guess for them. They keep doing this for various different accounts until they find one weak enough to get in. Another common attack is password stuffing where you take a password that someone uses for one website and try it for other websites the person tends to use, hoping that the user they are attacking uses the same password for other sites.

Fortunately, there are some easy ways to defend against these attacks. When it comes to credential phishing, look for suspicious emails that can be faked. Look for any spelling errors and see if the email address you are getting the email for makes sense for the context it is supposedly being sent for (ex: if you see an email supposedly being sent from your bank, make sure it is being sent from a business email related to your bank, not some generic email like 'terry78@gmail.com'). When it comes to brute force attacks, you need to create strong passwords with letters, numbers, and maybe one or two special characters to make it hard to guess. For password stuffing, try your best to not use the same password over and over again for different sites, no matter how tempting it might be to do that to 'save time'.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cybersecurity# computer# security# data# internet

Comments / 0

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
2666 followers

More from Tyler Mc.

Some 401(k) Plans Let Workers Put Retirement Cash Into Crypto

401(k)s are a plan that exists for retirement. As Investopedia will tell you, 401(k) is a retirement savings plan offered by many American employers that has tax advantages for the saver & is named after a section of the United States' Internal Revenue Code (IRC). 401(k) plans have a bunch of different options such as stocks and bonds which can back up the value for your 401(k), but now a new option is being added to what can prop up the value of your retirement account: cryptocurrency.

Read full story

National Hurricane Center Tracking Hurricane Lisa In The Atlantic Ocean

We are currently in the last month of Atlantic hurricane season, so as time goes on the odds of a new hurricane or tropical storm forming in the Atlantic Ocean should slowly go down and more people will be able to breathe a sign of relief. This is the good news a lot of people might have been looking for, but there is some bad news: there is currently another hurricane that is moving around the Atlantic Ocean!

Read full story
1 comments

Study States Psychopaths Are Highly Concentrated In Three Career Paths: CEO, Lawyer, or Media

Many people want to avoid being around psychopaths or people with mental illnesses that are associated with a lack of empathy or emotional intelligence. If you are one of those people who wish to avoid working around somebody who is a psychopath or a sociopath, then there are a bunch of different professions that it would probably be best for people to avoid. Inc.com has a news article that lists the professions that someone who lacks empathy is the most likely to join or have a career in. If you want to spend time away from people with conditions like antisocial personality disorder, narcissism, borderline personality disorder, or some other extreme lack of empathy, you should probably not take any of the three following careers according to a study done by a psychologist named Kevin Dutton:

Read full story
169 comments

Make A Basic Survival Kit For Emergency Situations

People tend to create portable survival kits to use whenever they have some kind of emergency situation. What many people seem to not know is that you do not necessarily need to have that much room to create a mini survival kit. You can create a kit to help you survive in an emergency scenario with nothing more than everything you can stuff into an Altoids tin. There are a bunch of important items that you can be able to place into this survival kit that will allow you to not be empty-handed if you find yourself stuck in a remote area with no ability to quickly find help, including:

Read full story

Non-theistic Christianity: How One Can Be A Christian and an Atheist

Roughly one-in-five self-described atheists (18%) say they do believe in some kind of higher power. How is it possible for someone to believe in a higher power and be an atheist? Well, what people seem to forget is that atheism means you do not believe in a personal God - "a deity who can be related to or thought of as a person, through an anthropomorphized persona, rather than an impersonal, and faceless, force of nature—an example of a personal god is the Abrahamic God of Judaism". Basically, western theology in general defines a 'God' as a personal God who believes there is a physical supreme being that is personified and talks to people directly, which is what theists believe. An atheist simply rejects that, which is why non-theistic/atheistic religions actually exist such as certain versions of Hinduism, Buddhism, and even some forms of Christianity. For example, you have Paul van Buren who rejected the idea of the Christian God being a personal God after reading some text from the Bible that was previously considered non-canon:

Read full story

An Introduction To Company Towns

One of the types of smaller townships or settlements with an interesting history that not a lot of people talk about is the company town & how this particular form of settlement came to be a part of mankind's history. So, what is a company town? Accordingto the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a company town is a "community that is dependent on one firm for all or most of the necessary services or functions of town life (such as employment, housing, and stores)". In such a community, almost all of the stores & housing, and sometimes utilities are owned by one company, and the company is the main source of employment for the town. As stated by the Canadian Encyclopedia, there were plenty of corporate towns with high ideals that try to actually make life better for their residents without simply trying to abuse workers. That being said, many if not most company towns have been - and still are- regarded as controlling and/or exploitative. Some company towns are more or less created in an unplanned manner and can easily collapse due to various issues, but I am getting ahead of myself.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help children

Upbring is a little-known nonprofit company that works from the city of Austin to serve more than eleven thousand children in the state. The three main ministries of the organization are foster care, education, and resettlement. Upbring has over seventy-five locations throughout Texas and has a goal of protecting children living in dangerous or unhealthy situations.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NC

Many people like eating donuts as a tasty treat and the people of Charlotte, NC will have another place to go to get some delicious donuts to eat. The restaurant Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, October 29th. The restaurant plans to host a Family Fun Day in order to celebrate this new occasion. This particular location will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south Charlotte, which will allow this particular store to join the locations of the donut shops that have already been set up in Dilworth and Huntersville under franchisee Andre Walters.

Read full story
4 comments

History of the modern martial art Combat Pistol Shooting and the El Presidente Combat Drill

Combat pistol shooting is a modern martial art that focuses on the use of a handgun as a defensive weapon. Like a lot of modern martial arts, it is practiced for self-defense, but it is also practiced in various different places as a sport in the form of practical shooting: a set of shoot sports that are governed in the United States by the United States Practical Shooting Association. British Commandos were some of the first to publish information on combat pistol shooting through a book called Shooting To Live With The One-Hand Gun. The book was published back in 1942 during the Second World War with the book being given out among combatants and to members of the civilian population. These techniques ended up getting adopted for training by the American Office of Strategic Services troops, helping US troops learn how to use their pistols in various different ways for self-defense.

Read full story

Anarcho-Distributism: Families and Anarchist Economics

William Cobbett - Not Anarcho-Distributist but supporter of DistributismWikimedia. Earlier, I wrote about a Christian anarchist nation that existed for hundreds of years called the Republic of Cospaia and introduced a different kind of anarchist economy called anarcho-distributism. But, here I can go into more depth with this particular economic model and how distributism actually works when it is used for maintaining the economy of a community. As I pointed out, distributism is an economic system where private property is allowed, but it has to be occupied &/or actively used in order to provide goods/services to the community. On top of that, in a community that runs on distributism, private property is only owned by cooperatives, member-owned mutual organizations, and small, family-owned businesses. Basically, private ownership is allowed, but you need to actually utilize the property by living in it or using it for some kind of business usage & almost any form of business ownership is allowed except for sole proprietorships.

Read full story
Nevada State

Slap fighting is approved as a sport in Nevada

There is now a new sport that is becoming official in a certain part of the United States of America called slap fighting. Yes, it is exactly like you would imagine the sport to be: an event where opponents smack each other back and forth until one of the opponents is knocked down or finally yields when they wish not to be slapped anymore. In the Silver State - ie. Nevada - and in the "Entertainment Capital of the World" Las Vegas, slap fighting is about to become a popular regulated sport. The Nevada State Atheltic Commission unanimously approved slap-fighting last Tuesday & because of this decision, the state has vetted slap-fighting to make sure it will have oversight, safety measures, and some proper rules to ensure this sport is being properly practiced in the first place - including medical personnel being on site just in case things get too furious.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

New Tropical Disturbance Being Tracked In The Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (or NHC if you want a short abbreviation) is tracking a new tropical disturbance. This new storm is developing currently in the Atlantic Ocean and according to the NHC, the system has a ten percent chance that it will develop into something different over the course of the next five days.

Read full story

Histronic Personality Disorder and How It May Have Affected Adolf Hitler

For years, have been questioning if there was some kind of psychological disorder that might have made Adolf Hitler into a man who would be ok with committing horrible atrocities. Some studies believe Hitler may have had a condition called Histrionic Personality Disorder: a psychiatric disorder distinguished by a pattern of exaggerated emotionality and attention-seeking behaviors. What makes this personality disorder interesting is that Hitler was diagnosed with this disorder by a psychiatrist named Karl Wilmanns back in 1933 in a lecture where he said "Hitler has had a hysterical reaction after being buried alive in the field" and talked about how what happened during World War I or before his time in the field may have made him have hysteria (what Histrionic Personality Disorder was called back then).

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas Sues Google for Collecting Biometric Data

The attorney general of Texas filed a privacy lawsuit against the tech giant Google on October 20th, 2022. According to the attorney Ken Paxton, Google has violated a consumer protection law in the state of Texas that requires companies to tell the citizens of the state if they are planning to collect biometric data and get consent from these denizens before capturing biometric data such as fingerprints, voiceprints, scans of a person hand and scans on face geometry. Those who violate the law face fines of up to twenty-five thousand dollars per violation and according to the attorney general, there are millions of people in the state of Texas who were potentially affected.

Read full story

India fines Google $162 million for anti-competitive practices with Android

In the nation of India, the competition regulator of the government has just fined the tech giant Google. Why did the country do that? They decide to fine the company one hundred sixty-one million nine hundred thousand US Dollars (well, the Indian equivalent of 13,410,508,895 Indian rupees) for anti-competitive practices related to Android-powered cell phones in "multiple markets" in a major setback for Google's attempts to earn more money from key overseas markets. The Competition Commission of India began an investigation into Google three and a half years ago - an investigation that all began when two junior associates and a law student said in a press release that Google required manufacturers to pre-install the entire Google Mobile Suite and placement of those particular apps in mobile devices “amounts to imposition of unfair condition on the device manufacturers” and thus was in “contravention of the provisions of Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act.”

Read full story
Florida State

Flesh eating bacteria reported in Florida After Hurricane Ian

It seems as if the bad news about all of the problems that have been caused by Hurricane Ian for the state of Florida just keeps on coming. Most of the parts of Florida that were hit the hardest during Hurricane Ian have been seeing nearly double the normal number of infections from flesh-eating bacteria that have been thriving in coastal floodwaters. In fact, according to the Florida Department of Health, there has been 65 cases and one death due to flesh-eating bacteria so far in 2022 compared to the 34 cases that were seen only one year ago in 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale

Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.

Read full story
3 comments

Legalism - The Religion of Xi Jinping

People seem to forget that atheism is not a single belief or the belief that everything comes from nothing. In fact, it is literally just the belief that the universe does not come from a personal, physical god that will punish you for a lack of belief or send you to hell for some reason. This is why there are such things as nontheistic/atheistic religions: religions that explain the existence of the universe without requiring a personal God or Gods being involved in the process and some form of spirituality involved. Many beliefs like Buddhism, Jainism, and non-theistic Hinduism are forms of nontheistic religion that explain the universe without a personal God, but we are not going to go into those right now, though I might in the future. We are going to go into a non-theistic religion that exists in China and is important to one of the global leaders.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy