Make A Basic Survival Kit For Emergency Situations

People tend to create portable survival kits to use whenever they have some kind of emergency situation. What many people seem to not know is that you do not necessarily need to have that much room to create a mini survival kit. You can create a kit to help you survive in an emergency scenario with nothing more than everything you can stuff into an Altoids tin. There are a bunch of important items that you can be able to place into this survival kit that will allow you to not be empty-handed if you find yourself stuck in a remote area with no ability to quickly find help, including:

A mini BIC Lighter: This small lighter can easily fit in the tin and allow you to quickly start a fire for warmth or cook food if you need to worry about something cooked to eat in a particular survival scenario.

A small button Compass that will allow you to help find your way and easily fit it in a tin since the average small compass is only about twenty millimeters in size.

A small fixed-blade knife that, in a pinch, can be used in a variety of ways. You can use it as a small digging tool, an emergency weapon, or a device to create other tools like a fire bow or a wooden spear.

A few band-aids and some alcohol wipes to deal with any small cuts and scrapes you might have to deal with in a crisis.

A space blanket for warmth and/or help in creating an emergency shelter.

A small signal mirror

Some water purification tablets

Condoms (for use as an emergency water container)

A fish hook

thirty inches of fishing line

a small roll of dental floss

Obviously, it is better to have a much larger container for a larger survival kit, but this is a good little emergency kit that you can take practically anywhere and have ready if you end up in a survival situation!