Non-theistic Christianity: How One Can Be A Christian and an Atheist

Roughly one-in-five self-described atheists (18%) say they do believe in some kind of higher power. How is it possible for someone to believe in a higher power and be an atheist? Well, what people seem to forget is that atheism means you do not believe in a personal God - "a deity who can be related to or thought of as a person, through an anthropomorphized persona, rather than an impersonal, and faceless, force of nature—an example of a personal god is the Abrahamic God of Judaism" . Basically, western theology in general defines a 'God' as a personal God who believes there is a physical supreme being that is personified and talks to people directly, which is what theists believe. An atheist simply rejects that, which is why non-theistic/atheistic religions actually exist such as certain versions of Hinduism , Buddhism , and even some forms of Christianity. For example, you have Paul van Buren who rejected the idea of the Christian God being a personal God after reading some text from the Bible that was previously considered non-canon:

We cannot identify anything which will count for or against the truth of our statements concerning 'God' - Paul van Buren

Because of this, plenty of people who read certain parts of the Bible start to still believe in Jesus and his message but do not necessarily believe he literally is an exceptional physical embodiment of God. In the Netherlands, 42% of the members of the Protestant Church in the Netherlands (PKN) are nontheists according to God in Nederland by Ronald Meester. Again, they still believe there is a 'God' in a higher power, but Christian atheists tend to not believe God was a literal, personal God and literal 'magic man in the sky' God is stereotypically depicted as. Many theologians who study the Bible - again, including content that is not traditionally read by most Christians - become Christian atheists including:

Luboš Motl (b. 1973): Czech theoretical physicist.

Gretta Vosper (b. 1958): United Church of Canada minister

Slavoj Žižek (b. 1949): Slovenian philosopher who self-identifies as a Christian atheist

Richard Dawkins himself, or at least how he described himself in an old Telegraph UK interview

Thorkild Grosbøll (1948–2020): Danish Lutheran priest

Note: A lot of this writing comes from a post I have already previously made on Christianity Stack Exchange, but the idea is still the same and everything I am adding here is to show the overall point of this writing: that an atheist is not some spooky concept of someone who believes in nihilism or thinks something came from nothing like people tend to stereotype atheists as (something I already pointed out in my article about legalism), but also to bring up an interesting interpretation of the Christian faith that comes from various different theologians.