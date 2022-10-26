Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NC

Mall of America

Many people like eating donuts as a tasty treat and the people of Charlotte, NC will have another place to go to get some delicious donuts to eat. The restaurant Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, October 29th. The restaurant plans to host a Family Fun Day in order to celebrate this new occasion. This particular location will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south Charlotte, which will allow this particular store to join the locations of the donut shops that have already been set up in Dilworth and Huntersville under franchisee Andre Walters.

According to the franchisee "Supply chain issues really set us back from opening for an entire year. Finally getting the shop open is something that makes me so happy. I am looking forward to meeting our new neighbors and establishing new community relationships right in our backyard. We are so excited to introduce the area to the Duck Donuts experience and sprinkle happiness with our warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts."

During the grand opening, people attending will have the opportunity to enjoy donut tastings for flavors they have never tasted before and live face painting for the kids in attendance. The doors of this new donut shop will open at 6 am. The first customer to arrive will receive a Duck Donuts gift basket filled with merchandise as well as one free dozen donuts per month for a whole year, which is a pretty good deal for donut lovers!