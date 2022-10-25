Anarcho-Distributism: Families and Anarchist Economics

William Cobbett - Not Anarcho-Distributist but supporter of Distributism Wikimedia

Earlier, I wrote about a Christian anarchist nation that existed for hundreds of years called the Republic of Cospaia and introduced a different kind of anarchist economy called anarcho-distributism. But, here I can go into more depth with this particular economic model and how distributism actually works when it is used for maintaining the economy of a community. As I pointed out, distributism is an economic system where private property is allowed, but it has to be occupied &/or actively used in order to provide goods/services to the community. On top of that, in a community that runs on distributism, private property is only owned by cooperatives, member-owned mutual organizations, and small, family-owned businesses. Basically, private ownership is allowed, but you need to actually utilize the property by living in it or using it for some kind of business usage & almost any form of business ownership is allowed except for sole proprietorships.

According to anarchists like Iain McKay, distributism is basically a branch of mutualism, the form of libertarianism that I have spent a long time writing about here on NewsBreak especially since many distributists support things like removing private banks and replacing them with credit unions & mutual banks. However, mutualism allows for sole traders and sole proprietorships while distributism does not. Distributism has been supported by Christian anarchist Dorothy Day and the Catholic Worker Movement: a collection of autonomous anarchist Catholic communities that were founded by Dorothy Day and French social activist Peter Maurin back in 1933. There are plenty of people who see distributism as viable to this day and the existence of Cospaia - which I will finish writing about in the near future - shows how it would be able to function in the real world.