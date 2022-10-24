New Tropical Disturbance Being Tracked In The Atlantic

Josh Sorenson / Pexels

The National Hurricane Center (or NHC if you want a short abbreviation) is tracking a new tropical disturbance. This new storm is developing currently in the Atlantic Ocean and according to the NHC, the system has a ten percent chance that it will develop into something different over the course of the next five days.

"Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next few days, the disturbance could still acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by early next week while it moves generally west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the subtropical Atlantic," the NHC said when talking with WESH 2, a news channel in Orlando, Florida.

All of this basically happened back on October 21st around 1 pm when a small area of low pressure began to develop about a thousand four hundred miles east of Bermuda. It could grow, but it could simply remain the same and fizzle out because the busiest time of the Atlantic hurricane season is about to end. About eighty percent of all the storms that hit the Gulf Coast form around this time, but fortunately, that should generally be over soon and there will be less of a chance in the future that a hurricane will hit. Hurricane season will end by November 30th, and if there is a hurricane that forms before then, it will be named Lisa. For the time being, NHC will be keeping an eye on any potential activity that can occur in the Atlantic.