Histronic Personality Disorder and How It May Have Affected Adolf Hitler

For years, have been questioning if there was some kind of psychological disorder that might have made Adolf Hitler into a man who would be ok with committing horrible atrocities. Some studies believe Hitler may have had a condition called Histrionic Personality Disorder: a psychiatric disorder distinguished by a pattern of exaggerated emotionality and attention-seeking behaviors. What makes this personality disorder interesting is that Hitler was diagnosed with this disorder by a psychiatrist named Karl Wilmanns back in 1933 in a lecture where he said "Hitler has had a hysterical reaction after being buried alive in the field" and talked about how what happened during World War I or before his time in the field may have made him have hysteria (what Histrionic Personality Disorder was called back then).

Histrionic Personality Disorder, or HPD, is a Cluster B personality disorder that includes conditions like narcissistic personality disorder, borderline personality disorder, and antisocial personality disorder. Those with the disorder can be described as dramatic, erratic, and/or volatile. Some with HPD have shallow & rapidly shifting emotions others may see as insincere. HPD can be developed by those who try to cope with a traumatic situation during childhood, but it can also happen during adulthood.

HPD affects about 1.8% of the population and it is usually diagnosed more frequently among women who comprise about sixty-seven percent of all known cases. According to MDedge Family Medicine, histronic personality disorder can be susceptible to worsening as the victim gets older if it is left untreated. Psychotherapy is generally the treatment of choice for HPD.