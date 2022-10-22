Texas Sues Google for Collecting Biometric Data

Brandon Thibodeaux for The New York Times

The attorney general of Texas filed a privacy lawsuit against the tech giant Google on October 20th, 2022. According to the attorney Ken Paxton, Google has violated a consumer protection law in the state of Texas that requires companies to tell the citizens of the state if they are planning to collect biometric data and get consent from these denizens before capturing biometric data such as fingerprints, voiceprints, scans of a person hand and scans on face geometry. Those who violate the law face fines of up to twenty-five thousand dollars per violation and according to the attorney general, there are millions of people in the state of Texas who were potentially affected.

"Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated. I will continue to fight Big Tech to ensure the privacy and security of all Texans." Mr. Paxton said in a statement.

Google is speaking back and saying that these particular challenges are unfounded, saying that it is not unlawfully collecting biometric data. According to Jose Castaneda, a spokesman for Google, the statement from Mr. Paxton “is once again mischaracterizing our products in another breathless lawsuit. We will set the record straight in court. ”

“Google has now spent years unlawfully capturing the faces and voices of both nonconsenting users and nonusers throughout Texas — including our children and grandparents, who simply have no idea that their biometric information is being mined for profit by a global corporation,” read a complaint against Google that was filed with a district court in Midland County. At this point, whether these fines will stick to Google or not is something only time will tell...