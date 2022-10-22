Texas Sues Google for Collecting Biometric Data

Tyler Mc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNkSh_0iiq0tCP00
Brandon Thibodeaux for The New York Times

The attorney general of Texas filed a privacy lawsuit against the tech giant Google on October 20th, 2022. According to the attorney Ken Paxton, Google has violated a consumer protection law in the state of Texas that requires companies to tell the citizens of the state if they are planning to collect biometric data and get consent from these denizens before capturing biometric data such as fingerprints, voiceprints, scans of a person hand and scans on face geometry. Those who violate the law face fines of up to twenty-five thousand dollars per violation and according to the attorney general, there are millions of people in the state of Texas who were potentially affected.

"Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated. I will continue to fight Big Tech to ensure the privacy and security of all Texans." Mr. Paxton said in a statement.

Google is speaking back and saying that these particular challenges are unfounded, saying that it is not unlawfully collecting biometric data. According to Jose Castaneda, a spokesman for Google, the statement from Mr. Paxton “is once again mischaracterizing our products in another breathless lawsuit. We will set the record straight in court. ”

“Google has now spent years unlawfully capturing the faces and voices of both nonconsenting users and nonusers throughout Texas — including our children and grandparents, who simply have no idea that their biometric information is being mined for profit by a global corporation,” read a complaint against Google that was filed with a district court in Midland County. At this point, whether these fines will stick to Google or not is something only time will tell...

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Google# tech# fines# law# state

Comments / 0

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
2185 followers

More from Tyler Mc.

Anarcho-Distributism: Families and Anarchist Economics

William Cobbett - Not Anarcho-Distributist but supporter of DistributismWikimedia. Earlier, I wrote about a Christian anarchist nation that existed for hundreds of years called the Republic of Cospaia and introduced a different kind of anarchist economy called anarcho-distributism. But, here I can go into more depth with this particular economic model and how distributism actually works when it is used for maintaining the economy of a community. As I pointed out, distributism is an economic system where private property is allowed, but it has to be occupied &/or actively used in order to provide goods/services to the community. On top of that, in a community that runs on distributism, private property is only owned by cooperatives, member-owned mutual organizations, and small, family-owned businesses. Basically, private ownership is allowed, but you need to actually utilize the property by living in it or using it for some kind of business usage & almost any form of business ownership is allowed except for sole proprietorships.

Read full story
Nevada State

Slap fighting is approved as a sport in Nevada

There is now a new sport that is becoming official in a certain part of the United States of America called slap fighting. Yes, it is exactly like you would imagine the sport to be: an event where opponents smack each other back and forth until one of the opponents is knocked down or finally yields when they wish not to be slapped anymore. In the Silver State - ie. Nevada - and in the "Entertainment Capital of the World" Las Vegas, slap fighting is about to become a popular regulated sport. The Nevada State Atheltic Commission unanimously approved slap-fighting last Tuesday & because of this decision, the state has vetted slap-fighting to make sure it will have oversight, safety measures, and some proper rules to ensure this sport is being properly practiced in the first place - including medical personnel being on site just in case things get too furious.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

New Tropical Disturbance Being Tracked In The Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (or NHC if you want a short abbreviation) is tracking a new tropical disturbance. This new storm is developing currently in the Atlantic Ocean and according to the NHC, the system has a ten percent chance that it will develop into something different over the course of the next five days.

Read full story

Histronic Personality Disorder and How It May Have Affected Adolf Hitler

For years, have been questioning if there was some kind of psychological disorder that might have made Adolf Hitler into a man who would be ok with committing horrible atrocities. Some studies believe Hitler may have had a condition called Histrionic Personality Disorder: a psychiatric disorder distinguished by a pattern of exaggerated emotionality and attention-seeking behaviors. What makes this personality disorder interesting is that Hitler was diagnosed with this disorder by a psychiatrist named Karl Wilmanns back in 1933 in a lecture where he said "Hitler has had a hysterical reaction after being buried alive in the field" and talked about how what happened during World War I or before his time in the field may have made him have hysteria (what Histrionic Personality Disorder was called back then).

Read full story

India fines Google $162 million for anti-competitive practices with Android

In the nation of India, the competition regulator of the government has just fined the tech giant Google. Why did the country do that? They decide to fine the company one hundred sixty-one million nine hundred thousand US Dollars (well, the Indian equivalent of 13,410,508,895 Indian rupees) for anti-competitive practices related to Android-powered cell phones in "multiple markets" in a major setback for Google's attempts to earn more money from key overseas markets. The Competition Commission of India began an investigation into Google three and a half years ago - an investigation that all began when two junior associates and a law student said in a press release that Google required manufacturers to pre-install the entire Google Mobile Suite and placement of those particular apps in mobile devices “amounts to imposition of unfair condition on the device manufacturers” and thus was in “contravention of the provisions of Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act.”

Read full story
Florida State

Flesh eating bacteria reported in Florida After Hurricane Ian

It seems as if the bad news about all of the problems that have been caused by Hurricane Ian for the state of Florida just keeps on coming. Most of the parts of Florida that were hit the hardest during Hurricane Ian have been seeing nearly double the normal number of infections from flesh-eating bacteria that have been thriving in coastal floodwaters. In fact, according to the Florida Department of Health, there has been 65 cases and one death due to flesh-eating bacteria so far in 2022 compared to the 34 cases that were seen only one year ago in 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale

Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.

Read full story
3 comments

Legalism - The Religion of Xi Jinping

People seem to forget that atheism is not a single belief or the belief that everything comes from nothing. In fact, it is literally just the belief that the universe does not come from a personal, physical god that will punish you for a lack of belief or send you to hell for some reason. This is why there are such things as nontheistic/atheistic religions: religions that explain the existence of the universe without requiring a personal God or Gods being involved in the process and some form of spirituality involved. Many beliefs like Buddhism, Jainism, and non-theistic Hinduism are forms of nontheistic religion that explain the universe without a personal God, but we are not going to go into those right now, though I might in the future. We are going to go into a non-theistic religion that exists in China and is important to one of the global leaders.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).

Read full story
9 comments
Charlotte, NC

The Charlotte, NC Hunger Walk

Photo by Jimmy Chan: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-sitting-beside-wall-1657935/. People in Charlotte, NC are coming together today for the 44th annual Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk. This charitable walk was created by the Church World Service and has been hosted for years in the Queen City to help raise money for people to get healthy food and clean water. "People were really getting to experience the walk that it would take for families to walk to go get water. They would carry their baskets to go get water so it started out as a 10-mile walk," said Jennie Henderson, the co-chair of the Hunger Walk. The walk is done through a partnership with three local agencies: Crisis Assistance Ministries, Loaves and Fishes, and Second Harvest Food Bank. According to Henderson, while local organizations mostly help with this walk, some of the money collected is used to help with certain issues happening across the country and the globe: "So the money we raise stays local and goes global so it’s a little bit of both so the money raised goes toward helping someone."

Read full story

Brief History of Waffle House and the Waffle House Index

There is a restaurant in the United States that has locations in twenty-five states with thousand nine hundred locations across the U.S. Most of those locations can be found in the American South and can be seen as a cultural icon around the Dixie states of the U.S. It is called Waffle House, though the restaurant is technically owned by a company known as WH Capital L.L.C. The first Waffle House opened on a Labor Day weekend back in 1955 and could be found in Avondale Estates, Georgia. Since then, the restaurant has expanded and become a good way to gauge threats while getting a decent casual dining experience.

Read full story

Living Latin: The Attempt to Revive A Dead Language & the Academy Vivarium Novum

Latin is no longer a language that is used in the modern world and it has gone from being the lingua franca of Europe to something only really used by a small number of academics and enthusiasts. However, there are many people who want to revive Latin as a type of international auxiliary language, or at least a language that is used more frequently in large communities. One of these people is Migue Olmo who, at eighteen fifteen, wrote a booklet that proposed using Latin as a common language in certain parts of Europe titled Otia Villaudricensia ad octo magnos principes qui Vindobonæ anno MDCCCXV pacem orbis sanxerunt, de lingua Latina et civitate Latina fundanda liber singularis. Since then, there has been a movement called Living Latin that is serious about bringing Latin back into use.

Read full story

Google Faces Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode

Incognito Mode is a form of web searching created by Google. It is supposed to be something that allows someone to search the web in private without worrying about prying eyes watching their searches. In fact, this feature that comes with Google Chrome is supposed to allow users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, which it does. However, some are under the impression that it is something that will hide your data from websites that you are visiting while using the mode and from Google itself. Well, it does not actually work that way despite how Google advertises it. This problem is so bad that the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the issue, something that the Marketing Chief knew was a possibility due to the naming of the feature and the advertising Google itself does of the feature.

Read full story
49 comments

Opinion: Semi-Direct Democracy Does Not Equal Mob Rule! In fact, it might help reduce it...

After writing my article about semi-direct democracy, I got the usual spiel about how I am some idiot who wants 'mob rule' that pretty much everyone has heard before - even though the whole freaking point is that you have places like Switzerland that are not currently experiencing mob rule and other places that are not currently in complete chaos. The point I was making is that every person treats representative republics as the only way to run any kind of civilization and any attempt to give people a direct say will instantly turn into people trying to destroy each other.

Read full story
19 comments

An Introduction To The Republic of Cospaia - The Longest Lasting Anarchist Republic

I have talked about different forms of anarchism that have lasted for multiple generations, but I have yet to put down an anarchist society with a nightwatchman state and a lack of a monopoly on violence that has existed for longer than a century. For most people, the concept of an anarchist society lasting longer than a century - longer than one hundred years total, or five generations if you go by the definition of the US Census for what a generation is - seem to be impossible. And even for most people who have read about the generational anarchist societies I have been writing about, it would still seem like a task that is possible, but also something that has yet to be seen in practice. However, such an anarchist community was able to exist years ago & this particular anarchist nation was around during a time period when creating a functioning libertarian community would be seen by most as impossible, especially when there are powerful feudal kingdoms and an all-consuming theocracy surrounding most of the known world in a fog of authoritarianism.

Read full story

Introduction to Latin - The Lingua Franca of Old Europe

Once upon a time, Classical Latin was the dominant lingua franca (or universal spoken language) of Europe. In fact, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, it was the dominant lingua franca for European scholars until around the 18th century. This use of Latin as a lingua franca started back during the time of the Roman Empire and according to the book The Roman Empire: Roots of Imperialism by academic Neville Morley, Rome was a unified Empire since twenty-seven BCE. So, from twenty-seven BCE to the eighteenth century, speaking Latin would allow you to communicate with most of the educated people living on the European continent. Heck, the word 'lingua franca' literally used to describe the concept of a universal language is literally Latin.

Read full story

Entre: The Web3 Version of LinkedIn

There is a race for many people to create different decentralized applications for the web. LinkedIn is a social media application that was launched on May 5th of 2003, though according to their website, it was in development when their co-founder Reid Hoffman started working on it in his living room back in 2002. For a while, it has basically been the website or application to go to in order to show employers what you have to offer or to communicate job offers to anyone who might be interested. For a while, LinkedIn has been able to exist as a central entity for professional social networking with little if any competition, but a bunch of people working on a particular blockchain-based application hopes to change that by providing competition and providing an app that will not stop working simply because the main company servers or datacenter have been taken down.

Read full story
Lafayette, LA

A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community College

I have been talking about community colleges that allow people to easily obtain some form of higher education & learn how to get vocational training for a job. Here, I am going to mention a community college that very recently came into existence that can help you get yourself a certificate, technical diploma, transfer degree, or associate's degree if you live in certain parts of Louisiana. At the time of this writing, Dr.Vincent G. June is the current chancellor of this college and with his help, someone will be able to get a proper learning experience at South Louisiana Community College, or SLCC for short.

Read full story

An Introduction To Semi-Direct Democracy

Adrian Sulc (CC BY-SA 3.0)Creative Commons Legal Code. Some see direct democracy and representative democracy as two completely separate entities. However, one thing people seem to not realize is that direct democracy (people directly voting on important issues) and representative democracy (people vote for representatives who represent them) don't have to necessarily be exclusive.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy