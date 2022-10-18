Legalism - The Religion of Xi Jinping

Asia Times

People seem to forget that atheism is not a single belief or the belief that everything comes from nothing. In fact, it is literally just the belief that the universe does not come from a personal, physical god that will punish you for a lack of belief or send you to hell for some reason. This is why there are such things as nontheistic/atheistic religions: religions that explain the existence of the universe without requiring a personal God or Gods being involved in the process and some form of spirituality involved. Many beliefs like Buddhism, Jainism, and non-theistic Hinduism are forms of nontheistic religion that explain the universe without a personal God, but we are not going to go into those right now, though I might in the future. We are going to go into a non-theistic religion that exists in China and is important to one of the global leaders.

Legalism is a non-theistic religion from China that was founded back around six hundred B.C.E by Guan Zhong (which can be found in the book East Asia: A Cultural, Social, and Political History. ): a Chinese philosopher and politician. However, the ideology got its modern name and was fleshed out by philosopher Han Fei. Legalism believes there is an objective morality called Fa that comes from the universe itself. This morality is embodied by the state and the state must be obeyed for the sake of existence since humans are seen as inherently selfish and short-sighted. Through this, you get a spiritual form of statism that claims that strong state control and total obedience to authority is how humans gain enlightenment. All of this is the belief system of Xi Jinping of China who regularly quotes Han Fei in his writings and speeches. All of this also plays a part in why China is so hostile to Taiwan as a state mostly inhabited by Taoists and Buddhists, but I might go into that in another story that can better explain Taoism and a non-theistic war that goes back years...