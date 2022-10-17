Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Nick De La Canal / WFAE

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).

Loretta had been living at the motel for a year and a half since it was cheaper than living in most other areas in Charlotte, NC and it was close to her job in a nursing home. She pays four hundred fifty-nine dollars a week for her room, which is about one thousand eight hundred dollars a month. Even if that is enough to pay rent for some of the cheapest apartments in Charlotte, Loretta said she did not have the money to cover upfront rental costs and some of the apartments she saw did not include amenities like hot running water without paying extra.

"See, right now they're doubling your deposit, and then you got to have first month's rent, and that's hard on one person," Loretta said to WFAE 90.7.

Loretta was not the only one using the motel as a home. There are at least sixty-four residents who have been living in the motel long-term and now have to look for a home. Though, it is not all bad though since Crisis Assistance Ministry and other local non-profits are stepping in to help.

We pulled together a housing-finder group, which is Housing Collaborative; a tenant's group, Action NC, that works directly with the tenants; and Legal Aid, who ensures all their legal rights are protected," said Carol Hardison of Crisis Assistance Ministry.