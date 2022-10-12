Opinion: Semi-Direct Democracy Does Not Equal Mob Rule! In fact, it might help reduce it...

MultiState

After writing my article about semi-direct democracy, I got the usual spiel about how I am some idiot who wants 'mob rule' that pretty much everyone has heard before - even though the whole freaking point is that you have places like Switzerland that are not currently experiencing mob rule and other places that are not currently in complete chaos. The point I was making is that every person treats representative republics as the only way to run any kind of civilization and any attempt to give people a direct say will instantly turn into people trying to destroy each other.

Well, I hate to break it to people, but at least on the state level, there are many states that already have some degree of semi-direct democracy that allows people to have referendums and ballot measures at least on a state level! The horror! Seriously, as the picture above shows, there are places like Michigan, Ohio, Mississippi, and Nevada where people have ways to suggest changes and ways the state is run directly while still having representatives that handle regular day-to-day occurrences & keep things on track! Some might argue Switzerland is small - only 8.7 million people - and that this might not work on a national level. Ok, that might be a point, Switzerland has a population larger than Virginia - the twelfth largest state in the Union - and semi-direct democracy on a state level seems to work for our republic in places like Maine and Massachusetts. Similar systems should be able to work in other states and allow people to have more of a say in their state government which gives them some feeling of empowerment and can - in a limited way - affect things on the federal level.

The United States may be a representative republic, but things can change and be put in place to give people a more direct say. If we lived the exact same way America was in the 1700s and 1800s, we would live in a country where only land-owning white Protestants could vote & only people who worship the 'right way' as determined by those in charge. Things changed and led to a somewhat better America without everything falling into complete chaos - in fact, a lot of chaos happening now is probably because people feel like they don't truly have a voice or any say in a country that is increasingly turning into a civil oligarchy and the only choice anyone has is between people in two political parties who just only want to enrich themselves!

Now, I know it is hard with how politically divided we are, but don't think liberal or conservative or left-wing or right-wing...think about people. What people seem to forget is that mobs are not formed simply because people want to burn everything to the ground. Sure, sometimes there is a minority of people who cause chaos like a mob, but many mobs happen like this:

A large group of people wants to propose a law to help improve their state or society. That, or someone who has a high position of power passes a law that might reduce people's ability to vote or greater infringe on people's rights to self-defense. This makes people angry, but they might want to peacefully protest and suggest things to their local statesman.

However, the statesman ignores everything, and the peaceful protests potentially become violent as people enforcing the will of the state beat down the protestors.

This makes the people angry who just want to have a say and wish to have some say without having to wait years to vote for a representative who might not even represent them or even give lip service to the issue - so people get angrier without having a voice and slowly the once peaceful protests get violent! This happens until the people in charge listen - not necessarily give the people doing the violence whatever they want, but at least listen - or until the community is critically damaged and the status quo is kept.

The point of things like state-level representative direct democracy is just something that gives people a limited amount of direct say on the state level while keeping representatives around to make it so people - no matter their political preference - can feel like they have a say and potentially reduce the chance of things blowing out of proportion. Some of these forms of direct democracy are not even that radical - look at the statute affirmation in Nevada that allows citizens to affirm a standing state law and prevent a state legislature from quickly amending it in the near future for example or the initiative process in Massachusetts that allows people - if they can get a supermajority to sign the petition and make it about a subject other than religion or restrict the Declaration of Rights in the state constitution - to get an initiative sent directly to the Office of the Attorney General of Massachusetts where it can at least be considered.

Obviously, this will not fix everything, but having things like this on the state level and then reminding people they have more options for change than rioting on the streets or violence helps both Republicans and Democrats, white people and black people, west coast and east coast be able to feel like they have more a say in their government & reduce the number of people who feel like they have to form an angry mob just to be heard...