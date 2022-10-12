Introduction to Latin - The Lingua Franca of Old Europe

Wikimedia

Once upon a time, Classical Latin was the dominant lingua franca (or universal spoken language) of Europe. In fact, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, it was the dominant lingua franca for European scholars until around the 18th century. This use of Latin as a lingua franca started back during the time of the Roman Empire and according to the book The Roman Empire: Roots of Imperialism by academic Neville Morley, Rome was a unified Empire since twenty-seven BCE. So, from twenty-seven BCE to the eighteenth century, speaking Latin would allow you to communicate with most of the educated people living on the European continent. Heck, the word 'lingua franca' literally used to describe the concept of a universal language is literally Latin.

All of this grew as the Roman Catholic Church and its autocratic theocracy made Latin the universal language of prayer and religious communication, but Latin did not start off this way. Originally, Latin was just spoken by small groups of people who were living among the lower Tiber River with only a few tribes actually using this language. However, as Rome and religious control started to fall out of favor, Latin became limited to religious activities and scientific classification.

Currently, Latin is classified by ISO 639-2 and ISO 639-3 using the code lat. On top of that, there are now several movements that try to keep Latin alive with some even having lofty goals to make Latin some kind of lingua franca again to be widely used by various people across the globe.