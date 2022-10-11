Entre: The Web3 Version of LinkedIn

There is a race for many people to create different decentralized applications for the web. LinkedIn is a social media application that was launched on May 5th of 2003, though according to their website, it was in development when their co-founder Reid Hoffman started working on it in his living room back in 2002. For a while, it has basically been the website or application to go to in order to show employers what you have to offer or to communicate job offers to anyone who might be interested. For a while, LinkedIn has been able to exist as a central entity for professional social networking with little if any competition, but a bunch of people working on a particular blockchain-based application hopes to change that by providing competition and providing an app that will not stop working simply because the main company servers or datacenter have been taken down.
Entre, a decentralized Web3 LinkedIn competitor, has launched on a decentralized social media blockchain called DeSo. This app has features that allow creators and entrepreneurs to present themselves the same way a person would present themselves on LinkedIn. According to the founder Michael Marra, “Entre is a Web3 professional network designed to help people connect and work in the Web3 world.” The app allows people to potentially start earning some money right away for informative posts and creations. It also lets people work to find jobs, some of them Web3 jobs related to creating decentralized databases, creating websites, and producing new applications. You can also post jobs and gigs you might want to hire others for. Entre has already been released on the Google Play Store with 4.5 out of 5 stars and iOS on the Apple App Store with 4.8 stars out of 5, so anyone with an iPhone or Android can try the application out themselves & see if it works for them or not.
