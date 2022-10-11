Entre: The Web3 Version of LinkedIn

Cointelegraph

There is a race for many people to create different decentralized applications for the web. LinkedIn is a social media application that was launched on May 5th of 2003 , though according to their website, it was in development when their co-founder Reid Hoffman started working on it in his living room back in 2002. For a while, it has basically been the website or application to go to in order to show employers what you have to offer or to communicate job offers to anyone who might be interested. For a while, LinkedIn has been able to exist as a central entity for professional social networking with little if any competition, but a bunch of people working on a particular blockchain-based application hopes to change that by providing competition and providing an app that will not stop working simply because the main company servers or datacenter have been taken down.