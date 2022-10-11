Entre: The Web3 Version of LinkedIn

Tyler Mc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dgari_0iUJj3lJ00
Cointelegraph

There is a race for many people to create different decentralized applications for the web. LinkedIn is a social media application that was launched on May 5th of 2003, though according to their website, it was in development when their co-founder Reid Hoffman started working on it in his living room back in 2002. For a while, it has basically been the website or application to go to in order to show employers what you have to offer or to communicate job offers to anyone who might be interested. For a while, LinkedIn has been able to exist as a central entity for professional social networking with little if any competition, but a bunch of people working on a particular blockchain-based application hopes to change that by providing competition and providing an app that will not stop working simply because the main company servers or datacenter have been taken down.

Entre, a decentralized Web3 LinkedIn competitor, has launched on a decentralized social media blockchain called DeSo. This app has features that allow creators and entrepreneurs to present themselves the same way a person would present themselves on LinkedIn. According to the founder Michael Marra, “Entre is a Web3 professional network designed to help people connect and work in the Web3 world.” The app allows people to potentially start earning some money right away for informative posts and creations. It also lets people work to find jobs, some of them Web3 jobs related to creating decentralized databases, creating websites, and producing new applications. You can also post jobs and gigs you might want to hire others for. Entre has already been released on the Google Play Store with 4.5 out of 5 stars and iOS on the Apple App Store with 4.8 stars out of 5, so anyone with an iPhone or Android can try the application out themselves & see if it works for them or not.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# web3# blockchain# app# phones# jobs

Comments / 0

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
1994 followers

More from Tyler Mc.

Living Latin: The Attempt to Revive A Dead Language & the Academy Vivarium Novum

Latin is no longer a language that is used in the modern world and it has gone from being the lingua franca of Europe to something only really used by a small number of academics and enthusiasts. However, there are many people who want to revive Latin as a type of international auxiliary language, or at least a language that is used more frequently in large communities. One of these people is Migue Olmo who, at eighteen fifteen, wrote a booklet that proposed using Latin as a common language in certain parts of Europe titled Otia Villaudricensia ad octo magnos principes qui Vindobonæ anno MDCCCXV pacem orbis sanxerunt, de lingua Latina et civitate Latina fundanda liber singularis. Since then, there has been a movement called Living Latin that is serious about bringing Latin back into use.

Read full story

Google Faces Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode

Incognito Mode is a form of web searching created by Google. It is supposed to be something that allows someone to search the web in private without worrying about prying eyes watching their searches. In fact, this feature that comes with Google Chrome is supposed to allow users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, which it does. However, some are under the impression that it is something that will hide your data from websites that you are visiting while using the mode and from Google itself. Well, it does not actually work that way despite how Google advertises it. This problem is so bad that the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the issue, something that the Marketing Chief knew was a possibility due to the naming of the feature and the advertising Google itself does of the feature.

Read full story
33 comments

Opinion: Semi-Direct Democracy Does Not Equal Mob Rule! In fact, it might help reduce it...

After writing my article about semi-direct democracy, I got the usual spiel about how I am some idiot who wants 'mob rule' that pretty much everyone has heard before - even though the whole freaking point is that you have places like Switzerland that are not currently experiencing mob rule and other places that are not currently in complete chaos. The point I was making is that every person treats representative republics as the only way to run any kind of civilization and any attempt to give people a direct say will instantly turn into people trying to destroy each other.

Read full story
18 comments

An Introduction To The Republic of Cospaia - The Longest Lasting Anarchist Republic

I have talked about different forms of anarchism that have lasted for multiple generations, but I have yet to put down an anarchist society with a nightwatchman state and a lack of a monopoly on violence that has existed for longer than a century. For most people, the concept of an anarchist society lasting longer than a century - longer than one hundred years total, or five generations if you go by the definition of the US Census for what a generation is - seem to be impossible. And even for most people who have read about the generational anarchist societies I have been writing about, it would still seem like a task that is possible, but also something that has yet to be seen in practice. However, such an anarchist community was able to exist years ago & this particular anarchist nation was around during a time period when creating a functioning libertarian community would be seen by most as impossible, especially when there are powerful feudal kingdoms and an all-consuming theocracy surrounding most of the known world in a fog of authoritarianism.

Read full story

Introduction to Latin - The Lingua Franca of Old Europe

Once upon a time, Classical Latin was the dominant lingua franca (or universal spoken language) of Europe. In fact, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, it was the dominant lingua franca for European scholars until around the 18th century. This use of Latin as a lingua franca started back during the time of the Roman Empire and according to the book The Roman Empire: Roots of Imperialism by academic Neville Morley, Rome was a unified Empire since twenty-seven BCE. So, from twenty-seven BCE to the eighteenth century, speaking Latin would allow you to communicate with most of the educated people living on the European continent. Heck, the word 'lingua franca' literally used to describe the concept of a universal language is literally Latin.

Read full story
Lafayette, LA

A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community College

I have been talking about community colleges that allow people to easily obtain some form of higher education & learn how to get vocational training for a job. Here, I am going to mention a community college that very recently came into existence that can help you get yourself a certificate, technical diploma, transfer degree, or associate's degree if you live in certain parts of Louisiana. At the time of this writing, Dr.Vincent G. June is the current chancellor of this college and with his help, someone will be able to get a proper learning experience at South Louisiana Community College, or SLCC for short.

Read full story

An Introduction To Semi-Direct Democracy

Adrian Sulc (CC BY-SA 3.0)Creative Commons Legal Code. Some see direct democracy and representative democracy as two completely separate entities. However, one thing people seem to not realize is that direct democracy (people directly voting on important issues) and representative democracy (people vote for representatives who represent them) don't have to necessarily be exclusive.

Read full story

Essenes Customs: The Rituals of Ancient Anarchist Jews

Earlier, I wrote about an ancient sect of Jews who lived an anarchist/libertarian lifestyle known as the Essene. They were around from the 2nd century BCE and were dissolved in the 1st century CE. However, I should have mentioned more of their customs and what particularly they did as a people. So, this article will talk about some of the customs that made them unique compared to other sects of Judaism.

Read full story
5 comments

The Diamond App: A Blockchain-Based Twitter

Elon Musk and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey have both called for an alternative form of social media backed by blockchain-based technology to make social media less dependent on centralized servers and having a single point of failure.

Read full story

An Introduction to the Essenes - The Ancient Anarchist Jews

October 5th was Yom Kippur, a holiday observed by Jewish people and recognized as a state holiday in the state of Texas. In honor of that holiday, I am going to be talking about a part of Jewish history that - like a bunch of parts of history related to ancient anarchism, libertarianism, and various other parts of human history related to freedom - gets often ignored to talk about controlling kings and statists of history. I am going to be talking about a group of ancient religious Jewish anarchists known as the Essenes sect of Judaism.

Read full story
2 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough Community College in Florida

If you are looking for a public community college to go to that will allow you to easily get a decent education & you live close to Hillsborough County in Florida, then you can head on over to Hillsborough Community College. They have a website (www.hccfl.edu) you can visit if you are interested in enrolling. Currently, the community college has about forty-three thousand students and the people who attend the college are nicknamed the Hawks. HCC is an alternative name for the college and it is, as of this writing, one of the last community colleges to be created in Florida. It was founded in 1968 and its first residence hall was built back in January 2008 so before that, students had to find their own accommodations and places to live.

Read full story

Elon Musk Announces A Plan To Make Twitter A Super App

Elon Musk spent months arguing with the current owners of Twitter over a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. He went from working to buy Twitter, to finding ways to back out of the deal, to being back into the deal for Twitter. The deal is currently not finalized, but Elon musk has said he will be buying the company now. Elon now says that when the deal is complete & he owns Twitter, it will be “an acceleration to creating X, the everything app”. Basically, according to Musk, his new goal is to turn Twwitter into a “super app” for everything.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Technical College History

I have written previous articles about community colleges and their history of providing decent education in each of their respective states. The first one is South Piedmont Community College or SPCC in North Carolina and the second one I wrote about was the Technical College of The Lowcountry in South Carolina and its history. Now I get to talk about another technical college in another one of America's states that can allow people to get a proper form of higher education. This one is located in one of the biggest metropolises in all of Georgia. This article will give you a bit of information and the history of Atlanta Technical College.

Read full story
1 comments

Egoist Anarchism: The Stereotypical Anarchism

Above is the flag for egoist anarchism. It is a version of anarchism invented by philosopher Max Striner and he is pretty much the stereotypical anarchist that is the reason why many anarchists are depicted as crazy bomb-throwers who want to burn down all governments & destroy anyone who establishes almost any kind of authority. As I pointed out, many anarchists like the anarcho-mutualists of FEJUVE and anarcho-syndicalist Noam Chomsky only want a government without a monopoly of violence to keep the population down. For egoists, however, that is not enough. To them, there has to be total liberation!

Read full story

Google Stadia Will Be Shutting Down Next Year

Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service that was started by the tech giant Google and it was recently announced by Google that this service will not be around much longer. Google Stadia will shut down on Jan. 18 of 2023 according to a blog post made on September 29th. When the service shut downs, Google will refund all Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store along with all games & add-on content users purchased from the Stadia store. Google says that it plans to have all of the refunds completed by mid-January. According to Google, people will still be able to access their game libraries, though the company did warn that after the shutdown occurs, publish support for Stadia versions of their games may vary and possibily lead to a downgraded gameplay experience.

Read full story

History of Crossbow - Ancient China

Crossbows have an extensive history that takes up a decent chunk of humanity's archaeological history and spans various different continents around the world. I only mention this because crossbows, like the slingshot I talked about earlier, are one of the earliest ranged weapons humanity has used. It is even impressive that even after we invented weapons like guns and missiles and grenades, crossbows are still being used to this day. Some people use crossbows for hunting food. However, there are still some limited military operations that crossbows have even in our modern world. In Brazil, soldiers in certain jungle units are trained to use crossbows and some Chinese military units/police forces use crossbows with the Chinese government justifying its usage by saying a crossbow helps to stop people carrying explosives while reducing the risk of detonation.

Read full story

Create a Homemade Slingshot

A slingshot is a very easy-to-use, easy-to-make hand-powered projectile weapon. It has been used in the past for hunting small game and even in war by guerilla forces during a battle - even some guerilla forces use slingshots for combat when there are no other forms of weaponry available. You can make a simple one in order to hunt small game and - if you are good enough with one - use it for some degree of self-defense if you have nothing else on you but want to keep your distance from your attacker.

Read full story
2 comments

Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic

People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.

Read full story
4 comments

Benefits of Creating a Nonprofit

While many people are interested in creating for-profit businesses and companies, there are those who want to create a non-profit and that is ok. In fact, there are a bunch of benefits to creating a non-profit entity that I will go over in this article so anyone interested in creating their own non-profit can make an informed decision. One benefit is that many non-profits are cheaper to start than certain kinds of for-profit benefits. In general, you usually start a non-profit business in the United States by visiting the website of your secretary of state and filling out some kind of simple paperwork. The application fee is usually less than one hundred dollars, though it might cost a bit more if you want to become federally tax-exempt.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy