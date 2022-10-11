A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community College

solacc.edu/Wikimedia

I have been talking about community colleges that allow people to easily obtain some form of higher education & learn how to get vocational training for a job. Here, I am going to mention a community college that very recently came into existence that can help you get yourself a certificate, technical diploma, transfer degree, or associate's degree if you live in certain parts of Louisiana. At the time of this writing, Dr.Vincent G. June is the current chancellor of this college and with his help, someone will be able to get a proper learning experience at South Louisiana Community College, or SLCC for short.

This public community college was established in 1997, only about twenty-five years ago. It was created to provide both academic and vocational training. This college was much smaller than its current size and really only people who lived around the city of Lafayette, Louisiana (a city that is the third-largest metropolitan area in Louisiana) had the ability to attend. However, in July 2012, SLCC merged with the Acadiana Technical Colleges which helped the community college to expand significantly. After that, SLCC ended up becoming a more comprehensive institute of higher learning with campuses in eight parishes, making it one of the largest community colleges in Louisiana with more than seven thousand students that are enrolled at the time of this writing.

There are now campuses in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberville, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, Vermilion, and the northern portion of St. Martin Parish so if you live near any of these areas, SLCC could be a good place for you to get an education!