The Diamond App: A Blockchain-Based Twitter

BeInCrypto

Elon Musk and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey have both called for an alternative form of social media backed by blockchain-based technology to make social media less dependent on centralized servers and having a single point of failure.

“I have an idea for a blockchain social media system that does both payments and short text messages/links like Twitter,” said Elon Musk in a text exchange on Twitter, “Third piece is a Twitter-like app on your phone that accesses the database in the cloud. This could be massive.”

Well, a decentralized Twitter similar to what Mr. Musk described now exists in the form of an app called Diamond. Diamond is a Web3 social media app that is backed by the DeSo blockchain. According to beincrypto.com, the app is the first platform ever to host content and social graph on a decentralized blockchain. The app is also designed to be easier to sign up for than other blockchain-based platforms which makes creating an account for Diamond as easy as signing up for an app like Instagram. The DeSo blockchain is supposed to be designed with backing up a social media site in mind, making it better at storing data than the alternatives.

“It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum, and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social, blogging, and even marketplaces,” said Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo.