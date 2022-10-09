Hillsborough Community College in Florida

HCC website/Wikimedia

If you are looking for a public community college to go to that will allow you to easily get a decent education & you live close to Hillsborough County in Florida, then you can head on over to Hillsborough Community College. They have a website (www.hccfl.edu) you can visit if you are interested in enrolling. Currently, the community college has about forty-three thousand students and the people who attend the college are nicknamed the Hawks. HCC is an alternative name for the college and it is, as of this writing, one of the last community colleges to be created in Florida. It was founded in 1968 and its first residence hall was built back in January 2008 so before that, students had to find their own accommodations and places to live.

HCC houses the Honors Institute, a national organization for honors programs for various different national colleges & universities. In 2010, the Florida College System ranked HCC eighth in the state of Florida for the total number of associate degrees produced. The college has five campuses that are located throughout the county: Brandon, Dale Mabry, Plant City, Ybor City, and South Shore (which is located on the south shore of Tampa Bay). According to its website, HCC has over eighty campus clubs, groups, and organizations that are available for students to join, so going to class is not the only thing that students get to do on campus.

One thing I have not talked about a lot is how some community colleges have sports. In HCC, you can join the baseball team, basketball team, or volleyball team if you are a woman. You can also work for the school radio station WMNF 88.5 HD4. Honestly, there are a lot of things you get to do at HCC as you work to finish your higher education!