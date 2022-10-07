Atlanta Technical College History

Wikimedia

I have written previous articles about community colleges and their history of providing decent education in each of their respective states. The first one is South Piedmont Community College or SPCC in North Carolina and the second one I wrote about was the Technical College of The Lowcountry in South Carolina and its history. Now I get to talk about another technical college in another one of America's states that can allow people to get a proper form of higher education. This one is located in one of the biggest metropolises in all of Georgia. This article will give you a bit of information and the history of Atlanta Technical College.

The college was originally created back in 1945 after the Second World War. At the time, it was called Smith-Hughes Vocational School as - well, an adult vocational school. In 1964, the school was moved from its original location to Smith High School (a school that is now closed) and it was renamed Hoke Smith Technical Institute. At that time, there were 24 occupational programs offered to help you learn technical skills today to get a job tomorrow. By 1967, the school was reorganized as Atlanta Area Technical School and moved to the current campus, and held its first classes in January 1968. By the year 2000, the school was renamed to its current name Atlanta Technical College, or ATC for short.

The school has about four thousand students and is now a public community technical college that awards associate degrees, diplomas, and technical certificates to help people prove they have the technical skills to do complex jobs. It provides educational services for those who live in Fulton and Clayton counties in Georgia, so those somewhat outside of Atlanta can still apply!