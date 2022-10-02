Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane Ian

NBC News

In Fort Myers, Florida, at least one hospital is dealing with problems due to Hurricane Ian. This particular Florida hospital that was close to where the storm stuck has had to deal with plenty of problems while continuing to operate. Staff at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers have told NBC News that the facility lost its running water on Wednesday and it has not been restored since. If the water service is not returned soon in some way, there may be an increased risk of disease outbreaks and infections soon. Many patients and nurses have been forced to defecate in plastic bags instead of using toilets, then store the waste in overflowing biohazard bins. According to workers, many cannot properly sanitize medical instruments for reuse and some patients have gone for hours without any drinking water.

"If on accident someone puts toilet paper or gets poop in the toilet, our poor housekeepers have to come and scoop it out so that they can dump a bucket of water down to try to get it to flush." said one assistant at the hospital.

"The precautions we took were necessary due to the lack of running water in our community. We assure our patients and our staff that the actions we have taken today address these challenges, which were a result of a disaster and infrastructure failure of this magnitude. Lee Health is committed to its patients, staff, and community, and will do everything necessary to ensure safe and quality care for our patients and our teams," said Mary Briggs, the spokesperson for Lee Health, the parent network of the hospital. Hopefully, this statement is somewhat true and there are plans on the way to help Health Park Medical Center get back in working order...