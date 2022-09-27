Addendum To The One Acre Eco-Village Idea...

Robert Nickelsberg

Earlier, I wrote about the idea of making a one-acre ecovillage. Now, I am adding to that idea and showing how to build on all of that with logistics from some of my previous writings as well as new information I was able to get from sustainability experts.

One of the things you can do is create a small farm on only a portion of one acre using hydroponics: a form of modern farming that can even be done in urban areas that allows you to grow certain crops or plants without needing soil. An expert named Gaurav Narang who founded CityGreens, a company all about smart farming solutions and new farming methods says that "If you have a ready set of customers and access to land near your customer base (so that logistics, marketing, and ops cost are kept at a minimum), you can make profit with a 2,000 sq Ft setup onwards." This is important because it shows you can have a viable farm for an ecovillage with about 2,000 sq feet if not less since it is more about sustainability and providing for a community than trying to make a big profit. This pretty much means you can have a useful eco-village farm using minimal space and hydroponics with enough resources. Heck, since one-tenth of an acre is about 4356 square feet, you can use about one-tenth of your total area to make a farm twice the size of what Gaurav recommended with the right crops and techniques!

The average size of an ecovillage is between 50 people and 250 people. So, if you were to make an ecovillage on the lower end of that number, you can have enough space in one-tenth of an acre to house everyone. If you have tiny houses - each about 64 square feet like the ones I described in two previous stories- for people to live in, you can fit a lot of tiny houses on the land. There are 4,356 square feet in one-tenth of an acre and since each tiny house is 64 square feet, you have 68 houses. Since you only need fifty for a small eco-village, you just need fifty houses that can easily fit on one-tenth of an acre with space to spare! Plus - as I mentioned in the previous article about a one-acre ecovillage - some like the Maleny Ecovillage only suggest starting an ecovillage with a population of five to twenty-five people, so you can put down half of those houses on one-tenth of an acre(which would only take up one thousand six-hundred square feet) with enough room to expand each house over time or in certain occasions!

So yeah, a village of 25 people (and especially a village of just five!) can easily have shelter and a house with decent amenities on a one-acre ecovillage with tiny houses that collectively take up less than one-tenth of the village's total space and a hydroponic farm that can easily make enough food for all with the right techniques and one-tenth of an acre! With proper planning, those are two aspects of eco-village living dealt with using only one-fifth of an acre. The point of all this, at least for now, is just a thought experiment to show how you can do a lot with very little space in terms of creating a functional, more sustainable community. With the right materials and techniques, it could be possible for someone to create their own little hamlet or unique culture even if they have very little land to work with...