Free Plans For 64 Square Foot Tiny Home

In an earlier article, I wrote about how there were people who built proper houses with amenities like running water and power and furniture all within sixty-four square feet - a pretty impressive feat for a fully furnished living space! However, it is also very useful for me to let people know that there is a specific tiny house plan for creating an 8-foot by 8-foot tiny house that might not be able to hold a whole family, but is described as being something that can suffice for two persons and can have more added to it later if you need more space.

To help with that, I have looked at the pdf created by tinyhousedesign.com that shows how to build such a house and incorporate the plans as pdfs here for anyone who is interested in making such a tiny house! Note: all of this comes from a free pdf offered by Tiny House Design that they were ok with freely distributing the file to others:

Here is a list of all of the materials you need to create this particular type of tiny house that is estimated to cost around one thousand five hundred twenty-nine dollars for the outside and basic structure of the tiny house (though the cost can be between two thousand to six thousand dollars for the whole thing depending on how you build it or where you get the materials from). The rest of the information below is all of the instructions provided for the free plan all about building this tiny house.

Many might be wondering why I put all of this in an article and it is because there are plenty of tiny house sites where they slowly get rid of their free tiny house plans & I wanted to make sure at least one is preserved for those who might be interested in making one of their own. Obviously, tiny houses are not for everyone, but they might be interesting for those who want to save money and have all the things they need in a home (and remember, you can expand later as you earn more money, but this at least has enough room to fit all the amenities in a 64 square foot house like electricity, solar panels, a toilet, sink, shower, water, small stove, and some furniture).