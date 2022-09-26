History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLT

Wikimedia

In the city of Charlotte, NC, there is one main airport available to the public that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world. This airport covers five thousand five hundred fifty-eight acres or about two thousand two hundred forty-nine hectares of land. This hub for commercial flights is known as Charlotte Douglas International Airport or CLT for short according to IATA airport codes. It has a website for anyone in the Charlotte area who might be interested in booking a flight from there and if you ever need to know the address for this airport, you just need to type in 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway Charlotte, NC into Google Maps or some other GPS app.

The airport opened back in 1936 under the name Charlotte Municipal Airport. The first recorded passenger service to open up commercial service in the airport is Eastern Air Lines (an airline that ran from 1926 to 1991). For a time, the United States Army Air Forces took control of the airport from 1941 to 1946. The airport was also briefly named Morris Field after the attack on Pearl Harbor. In 1954, a new massive passenger terminal was opened and the airport was - once again - renamed Douglas Municipal Airport. This name comes from former Charlotte Mayor Ben Elbert Douglas Sr. who oversaw the airport's opening. With the new passenger service, a mezzanine restaurant and airline offices were added to the airport.

Scheduled fights with jet planes began in the year 1962. Recently in 2019, renovations to Concourse B had been wrapped up and the airport was able to proudly announced it had served over fifty million passengers that year, which was a new record for the airport. All of this has allowed CLT to become a major hub for air travel that allows citizens of Charlotte to travel across the globe!