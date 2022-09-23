YouTube Starting To Monetize Shorts

Search Engine Journal

YouTube has made an announcement that should make a lot of short content creators happy: YouTube shorts will soon be eligible for monetization & when monetization takes place for shorts, creators will soon earn forty-five percent of the revenue that gets generated by viewers watching their short content. Currently, long-form videos are the only videos on YouTube that allow creators to profit from ad revenue. Currently, YouTube short videos have no direct path for monetization, but there is currently a YouTube Shorts "fund" that can reward money to creators that make popular short videos. However, that does not provide an income stream for those that do not have the most popular shorts.

This particular form of monetization should start sometime around early 2023. This change will also lead to a change that will add a new minimum criterion for being a part of the YouTube Partners Program that allows people to monetize videos on their YouTube channel. When everything is implemented, a short creator can join the YouTube Partners Program if they get one thousand subscribers and amass at least ten million views from their YouTube shorts within the previous 90 days. According to Amjad Hanif, this should really help content creators:

​​It’s a really big moment for creators. When we launched the partner program 15 years ago, it was the first of its kind and kicked off the creator economy. This brings all the goodness and benefits creators have felt from revenue sharing and brings it over to short form as well.

Hanif points out that larger channels that do not meet those requirements may still make money through early access to other tools like Super Thanks, Super Chat, Super Stickers, and channel memberships that allow fans to help fund their favorite Creators.