Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NC

Charlotte Observer

There is a place called Stone Fired Social in a nice little town near Charlotte, North Carolina that is open in the place where the former Johnny B's Pizza Pad used to be located. If you are in the heart of Downtown Belmont, North Carolina, you can head on down to 106 North Main Street to enjoy some delicious pizza & play some fun arcade games. The entire restaurant is three thousand square feet with enough seating for about one hundred guests at a time, so there is almost always enough space for you to sit down & enjoy a nice meal.

If pizza is not your thing, you can also enjoy some homemade pastas, sandwiches, garlic knots, and other good entrees. You can also go there just to go play some fun games because there is an arcade area for people to enjoy old school arcade games. If you want some dessert afterwards, you can get something from a gelato counter that is serving up to twelve different flavors. The pizza place was founded by three people who had a desire to make a good restaurant in a place that needed one.

"Belmont is a close knit community. There are lots of regulars at The String Bean, and they were saying, ‘I wish there was still a pizza place there," said Nate Helton, one of the co-owners of the restaurant, "So we thought, why don’t we do this? We own the building. We are in the restaurant business."

So Nate, Chad Hutcheson, and Katy Hutcheson went to New York City and a literal school for making pizza to try and find the best combinations for their own pizza place, leading to the creation of creative menu items like the Hulk Smash Pistachio (pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, pistachio and roasted garlic) or the Red Corvette Red (sauce, pepperoni, spicy salami, mozzarella, hot honey drizzle).