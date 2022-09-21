What is a yurt and why are some people using them again?

Wikimedia

A lot of people in Central Asia in the past lived their entire life in a house such as the horse-riding nomadic Scythians that lived there between 600 BCE and 300 CE. What is a yurt? Well, according to Merriam-Webster, a yurt is a circular tent of felt (that was traditionally made from sheep wool) or skins on a collapsible framework. Many yurts people stay in are treated as permanent structures, but some yurts are designed specifically to be dismantled and have the parts carried by animals to be rebuilt on another site. Why am I bringing up this kind of old-timey tent from Asia? Because there are many people in the west that are starting to live or stay in yurts; so, these types of homes are making a comeback!

In at least eighteen states in the US, certain parks and camping grounds have yurts that people can camp in. If you go to a state park on Kelleys Island in Lake Eerie, there are a group of permanent yurts that you can sleep in while enjoying nature! Some Americans who have decided to live off the grid have decided that they are going to be living in more modern versions of yurts, which - even if you are not going off the grid - can be a cheap and decent way to live. Obviously, living in a yurt is not for everyone, but staying in one permanently - or at least camping in one - is always an option & something that anybody can try at least once.