Considering If It Is Possible To Make An Eco-village With One Acre...

Tyler Mc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuhfH_0i2nDiBW00
Findhorn EcovillageWikimedia

Last time, I wrote an article explaining what an eco-village is, which was pretty well defined by sources that could give a pretty good basic definition like this definition given by sustainability expert and astrophysicist Robert C. Gilman: "[a] human-scale full-featured settlement in which human activities are harmlessly integrated into the natural world in a way that is supportive of healthy human development, and can be successfully continued into the indefinite future." However, this story is pretty much just me considering a hypothetical challenge based on what information I can get from experts: is it possible to create such a community with a single acre of land? I know it is not ideal, but it should work as a start for a community that is between five to twenty-five people - the number of people the Maleny Eco Village people believe you should consider having when starting an eco-village.

Carlos Yanez, a man from Northern California who has experience in developing and building things for villages, said it was possible. Yet, you have to make considerations about how things should be made:

Based on what I have built before, I would limit it to about 14 dwelling units of about 8-900 square feet each. There would be a single communal kitchen/gathering room and garden. Look at the Commons on the Alameda for inspiration. That one is on 5 acres and has 28 homes, but the homes are large and the community center is much larger than needed for 14 families. I don’t take credit for that one but I have been part of similar projects.

So, if you are able to be smart in limiting the number of dwellings and use portions of the land for a proper garden or communal kitchen, you can use a single acre of land to make an eco-village. Of course, there are a bunch of other things you can do with one acre of land, and I might be making a few new articles in the future with suggestions for what you can do with such a small amount of territory...

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ecovillage# land# homesteading# information# village

Comments / 0

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
1164 followers

More from Tyler Mc.

YouTube Starting To Monetize Shorts

YouTube has made an announcement that should make a lot of short content creators happy: YouTube shorts will soon be eligible for monetization & when monetization takes place for shorts, creators will soon earn forty-five percent of the revenue that gets generated by viewers watching their short content. Currently, long-form videos are the only videos on YouTube that allow creators to profit from ad revenue. Currently, YouTube short videos have no direct path for monetization, but there is currently a YouTube Shorts "fund" that can reward money to creators that make popular short videos. However, that does not provide an income stream for those that do not have the most popular shorts.

Read full story

Basic Information About Yurt Living

Recently, I wrote about a specific kind of specialized tent/home known as yurts that are making a comeback here in the United States. Now, I am going more into detail about what it is like for people who decide to live in these kinds of homes and try to survive in this form of alternative housing. Now, some people have been questioning how a yurt is different from a traditional tent, and there are plenty of differences between living in a traditional camping tent & living in a modern yurt that is able to enjoy a lot more modern comforts. Unlike regular tents, yurts tend to have sturdy door frames, flooring, and the kind of stable structure that allows them to have windows and doors installed.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NC

There is a place called Stone Fired Social in a nice little town near Charlotte, North Carolina that is open in the place where the former Johnny B's Pizza Pad used to be located. If you are in the heart of Downtown Belmont, North Carolina, you can head on down to 106 North Main Street to enjoy some delicious pizza & play some fun arcade games. The entire restaurant is three thousand square feet with enough seating for about one hundred guests at a time, so there is almost always enough space for you to sit down & enjoy a nice meal.

Read full story

What is a yurt and why are some people using them again?

A lot of people in Central Asia in the past lived their entire life in a house such as the horse-riding nomadic Scythians that lived there between 600 BCE and 300 CE. What is a yurt? Well, according to Merriam-Webster, a yurt is a circular tent of felt (that was traditionally made from sheep wool) or skins on a collapsible framework. Many yurts people stay in are treated as permanent structures, but some yurts are designed specifically to be dismantled and have the parts carried by animals to be rebuilt on another site. Why am I bringing up this kind of old-timey tent from Asia? Because there are many people in the west that are starting to live or stay in yurts; so, these types of homes are making a comeback!

Read full story
20 comments
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United States

There is a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina that is so good that the people at the New York Times have declared it to be one of the best fifty restaurants in America for 2022. If you come to Charlotte, there is a restaurant you can visit called Leah & Louise. The picture for this article is one of the delicious foods you can get from the restaurant called River Chips, which are fried chicken skin you get with a delicious sauce to top everything up. But do not just take my word for it from my article. Here is what the New York Times had to say in their actual review:

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060

According to a news report from The Center Square, the 2020 Census reveals a decent amount of growth for the population of the United States of America. The US population grew about seven percent from 2010 to 2020 which means there are twenty million more people living here than we had in the past decade. Now, more than eighty percent of metro areas in the U.S. have been reporting population growth according to demographic data from the D.C.-based firm called Woods & Poole Economics, Inc.

Read full story
1 comments

An Introduction To Space Force: The Newest Branch of The Armed Forces

The United States Space Force (or the USSF for short) is the newest branch of the United States armed forces and it has set history simply by existing. At the time of this writing, the USSF is pretty much the world's only independent space force - the first for any country in the world! Right now, it is the smallest United States armed service, consisting of eight thousand four hundred military personnel.

Read full story
2 comments

What Is An Eco-Village?

Many people have probably heard about ecovillages, but very few people probably know exactly what an ecovillage is and what separates such a thing from a normal village. According to ecovillage.org, an ecovillage is'an intentional, traditional or urban community that is consciously designed through locally owned participatory processes in all four dimensions of sustainability(social, culture, ecology, and economy) to regenerate social and natural environments.' Basically, it is a village that tries to limit the impact it has on the environment while having a self-sustained economy, unique social structure, and unique culture usually unified around some kind of ideal or ideology.

Read full story

Explaining and Introducing Those Who Came Before, or the Isu, In Assassin's Creed Video Games

In a previous article, I talked about the basic information for the video game series Assassin's Creed: a game that occurs in an alternate history where every major event that happens in human history is somewhat affected by an ongoing secret war happening between two secretive groups throughout time: the Assassins (a group of libertarians fighting for the freedom of humanity) and the Templars (a group of authoritarians fighting to control mankind for their idea of a 'better tomorrow'). However, when it comes to the series, there is a third party that I forgot to mention that is also a huge part of the game series' alternate history: a group of individuals who are known as Those Who Came Before.

Read full story

Introducing Potential Niches For Technology Blogging

This is an article for anyone who is interested in potentially starting a blog and writing about some close aspect of their life, but does not have any idea what kind of blog they might want to start. Many people might want to get into blogging and start creating a website to present their ideas from, but many people do not know what niche to get into to get started. Hopefully, this article can suggest a few decent areas for people to be able to get into if they plan to blog as either a hobbie or a form of self-employment in the near future...

Read full story

Anarchists Vs. Dictatorship: FEJUVE and Bolivian Dictatorships

I previously wrote about a mutualist anarchist community of over 600 neighborhood councils called FEJUVE - which is short for Federation of Neighborhood Councils-El Alto. This anarchist community, as I previously stated, is still around in Bolivia to this day and has survived over two generations, lasting 43 years since this article was written. On top of that, the population of the society is about 114,000 people. For context, that population is around the same size as the Federated States of Micronesia, so you pretty much have a small libertarian nation within Bolivia with a large population living in harmony without needing a monopoly on violence to keep things in line. All of this makes FEJUVE one of the idea anarchist mass societies that I am proud to write about as a form of generational anarchism.

Read full story

FEJUVE: An Anarchist Community In Bolivia Still Going Strong!

There is an anarchist community that got started back in 1979 and pretty much recreated a night watchman state that allows people to live a free life under a participatory democracy. This community is in El Alto, Bolivia and it is known as the Federation of Neighborhood Councils-El Alto or FEJUVE for short. That is right - this is a libertarian community that has been running for two generations and three years & it is still going strong! It is not some small community either of a few hundred or a few thousand people living together in some kind of small neighborhood. As of 2008, over one hundred fourteen thousand people were living in FEJUVE in a great participatory democracy: a democracy based on individual participation by citizens in political decisions and policies that affect their lives, especially directly rather than through elected representatives. There are three official languages that are spoken in FEJUVE: Spanish, Aymara, and Quechua. The latter two languages are spoken by the indigenous Aymara and Quechua people who helped to join with the local community and radical miners to help this community back in the early 1980s.

Read full story
Beaufort, SC

Technical College of the Lowcountry: A History of A Public College of Beaufort, SC

In a previous story, I described the history of South Piedmont Community College: a college that allows people to seek out a form of higher education if they live near Polkton, NC, or Monroe, NC. Now, I am going to cover another local community college that allows people in the local area to be able to get a proper education without having to potentially break the bank. I will also cover a brief history of this community college and how it became the institution it is today. This particular college is known as Technical College of the Lowcountry or TCL for short. It is located in Beaufort, South Carolina, but it was created to serve people in the Lowcountry region of the state of South Carolina.

Read full story

Why hydroponics is so important for growing crops with little resources!

Hydroponics is an interesting new method for growing plants and crops. One of the cool things about hydroponics is that it does something that most traditional farmers and gardeners would see as impossible: it allows you to be able to grow plants without any soil! Hydroponics helps because without the need for soil and the right systems in place, you can be able to grow crops all year long without having to worry about soil conditions or living in a region where there is no healthy ground to grow your food in. According to researchers at the University of Minnesota, this method for growing crops uses less water than soil-based systems and all it requires are plants, a container, water, nutrients, and a light source.

Read full story

NaNoWriMo: The Organization That Will Help You With A Novel!

There is a nonprofit organization in the United States that regularly helps people with writing a novel so they can proudly say they actually did this arduous task. This group is known as National Novel Writing Month (often shortened to NaNoWriMo by participants and the organization itself) and you can visit their site at www.nanowrimo.org. Every November, this organization hosts a contest that tries to help people around the world complete a fifty-thousand-word manuscript in a single month! Throughout the month, many well-known authors are hired by NaNoWriMo to write "pep talks" for the people participating in the contest in order to motivate them to finish their books in question. Hundreds of thousands of people participate each year and get to call themselves a novelist who actually bothered to finish a novel when everything is said and done!

Read full story
2 comments
Columbia, SC

Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South Carolina

Here we have another anarcho-punk band that made the rounds spreading a message of liberation through their music and vocals. This particular band is mentioned in the book One Less Car: Bicycling and the Politics of Automobility by Zack Furness published by Temple University Press: a university press for peer-reviewed books part of Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here, Zack provides information on this little-known band and their short but interesting history of spreading their music across the United States. Hopefully, this article will also hope to give this band a little more exposure for those who are interested in anarcho-punk music.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Why I Write About Generational Anarchism

At this point with my writings for NewsBreak, most people following me probably know that I spend time writing about practical anarchism. I write about dispelling the myth that anarchists all want no government whatsoever; since many anarchists & libertarians simply want a nightwatchman state - a government that exists to protect people's rights but does not have a monopoly on violence that can allow it to be turned into a tool against the very people the government is supposed to defend. I have also written about mutualism: a form of government with a blueprint for how people can own property and handle finances as well as their state of living without needing an overbearing hierarchical state. On top of all this, I want to point out why I spend so much time talking about anarchist & libertarian communities that existed longer than a generation and why I point out how many generations each of these communities have lasted.

Read full story

Assassin's Creed 3: The One In Colonial America

As I mentioned in a previous article about the Assassin's Creed videogame series and its fifteenth anniversary, I talked about how the series is about an order of libertarians and anarchists called the Assassin Brotherhood battling against a group of authoritarians and fascists (that is not a joke - one of the members of this group in the alternate history of Assassin's Creed was literally Adolf Hitler!) called the Templar Order. These two organizations battle each other throughout human history for the very fate of mankind and one of the entries show how this particular battle goes in Colonial America as the main character to take possession of attempts to fight off the Templars.

Read full story

The Extent Of Prism and NSA Spying

Previously, I gave a basic introduction to PRISM: the system that is used to collect data from various different tech companies to allow the NSA to spy on American citizens under the guise of 'national security'. However, now I want to look at and think about the extent to which PRISM is used to spy and look through the information of American citizens. Even though this particular program is no longer a secret only known to employees of the United States government, there are still varying accounts on how much data PRISM is allowed to collect and how much unrestrained power those in charge of the program have, so I need to try to sift through the accounts of different news sites to try to get a fuller picture of what PRISM is really allowed to do in terms of surveillance...

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy