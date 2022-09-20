Considering If It Is Possible To Make An Eco-village With One Acre...

Findhorn Ecovillage Wikimedia

Last time, I wrote an article explaining what an eco-village is, which was pretty well defined by sources that could give a pretty good basic definition like this definition given by sustainability expert and astrophysicist Robert C. Gilman: "[a] human-scale full-featured settlement in which human activities are harmlessly integrated into the natural world in a way that is supportive of healthy human development, and can be successfully continued into the indefinite future." However, this story is pretty much just me considering a hypothetical challenge based on what information I can get from experts: is it possible to create such a community with a single acre of land? I know it is not ideal, but it should work as a start for a community that is between five to twenty-five people - the number of people the Maleny Eco Village people believe you should consider having when starting an eco-village.

Carlos Yanez, a man from Northern California who has experience in developing and building things for villages, said it was possible. Yet, you have to make considerations about how things should be made:

Based on what I have built before, I would limit it to about 14 dwelling units of about 8-900 square feet each. There would be a single communal kitchen/gathering room and garden. Look at the Commons on the Alameda for inspiration. That one is on 5 acres and has 28 homes, but the homes are large and the community center is much larger than needed for 14 families. I don’t take credit for that one but I have been part of similar projects.

So, if you are able to be smart in limiting the number of dwellings and use portions of the land for a proper garden or communal kitchen, you can use a single acre of land to make an eco-village. Of course, there are a bunch of other things you can do with one acre of land, and I might be making a few new articles in the future with suggestions for what you can do with such a small amount of territory...