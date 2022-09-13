NaNoWriMo: The Organization That Will Help You With A Novel!

Wikimedia

There is a nonprofit organization in the United States that regularly helps people with writing a novel so they can proudly say they actually did this arduous task. This group is known as National Novel Writing Month (often shortened to NaNoWriMo by participants and the organization itself) and you can visit their site at www.nanowrimo.org. Every November, this organization hosts a contest that tries to help people around the world complete a fifty-thousand-word manuscript in a single month! Throughout the month, many well-known authors are hired by NaNoWriMo to write "pep talks" for the people participating in the contest in order to motivate them to finish their books in question. Hundreds of thousands of people participate each year and get to call themselves a novelist who actually bothered to finish a novel when everything is said and done!

This contest has an interesting history as it got started back on July 1st of 1999. It was hosted by freelance writer Chris Baty and back then, there were only twenty-one people participating in the program & only people in the San Francisco Bay area of California were taking part. The next year, the number of people participating in NaNoWriMo grew to 5,000 participants. The number of people taking part in the competition continued to grow every single month of November that it was hosted until we got to the numbers that we currently have.

By 2019, over 455,080 people were participating in NaNoWriMo and more people are expected to participate this year. If you are interested in writing a novel, you can try to participate this November!