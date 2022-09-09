The Extent Of Prism and NSA Spying

Seeing eye Wikimedia

Previously, I gave a basic introduction to PRISM: the system that is used to collect data from various different tech companies to allow the NSA to spy on American citizens under the guise of 'national security'. However, now I want to look at and think about the extent to which PRISM is used to spy and look through the information of American citizens. Even though this particular program is no longer a secret only known to employees of the United States government, there are still varying accounts on how much data PRISM is allowed to collect and how much unrestrained power those in charge of the program have, so I need to try to sift through the accounts of different news sites to try to get a fuller picture of what PRISM is really allowed to do in terms of surveillance...

According to Gleen Greenwald, an American journalist & lawyer who cofounded The Intercept and works with The Guardian, even low-level analysts working with the NSA have the power to search and listen to the communications of Americans and other people with court approval and supervision. In the man's own words, a low-level analyst in the NSA has the power to "listen to whatever emails they want, whatever telephone calls, browsing histories, Microsoft Word documents. And it's all done with no need to go to a court, with no need to even get supervisor approval on the part of the analyst."

Meanwhile, the New York Times editorial board stated that the extent of PRISM's power as mentioned in leaked documents was proof that "for years, members of Congress ignored evidence that domestic intelligence-gathering had grown beyond their control, and, even now, few seem disturbed to learn that every detail about the public's calling and texting habits now reside in an N.S.A. database."

There is a court that is supposed to overlook how PRISM is used called the FISA court, but as former federal district judge James Robertson points out, the court is flawed and only listens to the government's side when it comes to surveillance cases, making things pretty one-sided. "Anyone who has been a judge will tell you a judge needs to hear both sides of a case," Robertson pointed out.

On top of that, there were reports as recently as 2013 of NSA employees using the system to spy on their lovers and ex-spouses, so Gleen's warnings that even low-level analysts have to power to track others seem to have been validated. Even with the NSA promising to put safeguards on the program to prevent these kinds of events from happening in the future, it still feels like PRISM gives even lower-level employees to much power when it comes to their ability to survey - and potentially stalk - members of the American public...