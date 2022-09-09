Queen Elizabeth Died At The Age of 96

Queen Elizabeth II New York Times

There are plenty of running jokes and memes on the internet about Queen Elizabeth the 2nd and how the monarch has been along for so long. Many of these internet jokes exaggerate the Queen's age, depicting her as being around since the formation of the universe or spending time with ancient Romans. One of the funniest punchlines is the idea that the Queen would outlive us all. Unfortunately, it seems like reality has put an end to this joke and an end to one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the history of Great Britain.

Doctors were able to confirm on September 8th of 2022 that Queen Elizabeth the 2nd passed away at the age of ninety-six. At that point, she had spent over seven decades on the throne of the United Kingdom, making her 'reign' longer than any other monarch in the history of Britain. In fact, according to NPR, the Queen was the second longest reigning monarch in history with the only monarch beating her being French King Louis XIV with a reign of more than 72 years after taking the throne at the age of four. During her reign, she was able to meet with thirteen presidents of the United States and interact with many heads of state. According to the Twitter account of The Royal Family, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on the after of September 8th.

Earlier that day, the queen was put under medical supervision. As the doctors at the palace put it at the beginning of that day "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."