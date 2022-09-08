The Basics of PRISM - The Program Spying On Average Citizens Through Companies

PRISM is a program that is used by the United States government to digitally spy on its citizens in the name of national security. Still, many people now do not know even the basic details of how this particular system works and what methods are used for the collection of citizen data. According to some of the documents from the National Securit Agency (or NSA for short) obtained by The Guardian and other news outlets from whistleblowers like Edward Snowden, people are now able to have a better understanding of how Prism works as long as they are willing to do a little bit of digging.

One detail of Prism is that instead of the government doing most of the dirty work of collecting the data it needs to spy on the population, the NSA gets its data by getting direct access to the systems of major tech companies that already collect customer info to better sell them things. Google, Facebook, Apple, Verizon, and other internet tech giants open up their systems to the Prism program to make it easier for the officials over this project to collect material on the populace. Most of the data this program finds useful include search history, email content, file transfers, and live chats.

Documents show that PRISM is incredibly important to the NSA for information collection with one, in particular, stating that PRISM is "the number one source of raw intelligence used for NSA analytic reports" & accounts for 91% of the internet traffic the NSA obtained under the authority of FISA section 702 authority. This program really introduced a change in how surveillance works and created an interesting crony relationship between private business interests and the state to look into the lives of citizens in the name of security.