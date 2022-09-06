MCMAP: The Martial Art of American Marines

MCMAP Wikimedia

There is a martial art that was developed specifically for the United States Marine Corps called the Marine Corps Martial Arts Programs or MCMAP for short. This is an American hybrid martial art native to the United States but combines techniques from a bunch of different martial arts into one mean fighting style. MCMAP draws from several other martial arts including wrestling, judo, capoeira, sambo, boxing, Savate, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Taekwondo, Aikido, Hapkido, Jujutsu, Iaido, kickboxing, Kendo, Krav Maga, and Kobudo.

Basically, this particular martial art basically takes the best techniques of over a dozen different martial arts from across the globe and mixes them together into one very efficient combat system. It was designed to allow marines to adjust themselves to pretty much any kind of combat scenario as stated in Marine Corps Order 1500.54: "MCMAP is a synergy of mental, character, and physical disciplines with application across the full spectrum of violence."

People who practice MCMAP are given different colored belts based on their dan (which is another name for your rank in the martial art) similar to other martial arts. The lowest colored belt one can get is the tan belt, which is the lowest rank and represents a basic understanding of the principles of MCMAP. This is considered the minimum requirement for Marines with a training time of about 27.5 hours. The highest rank is the black belt which requires, at the very least, 40 hours of supervised training and allows one to potentially become a proper instructor-trainer that is authorized to teach others.

MCMAP Belt Ranks Wikimedia

While MCMAP has a hand-to-hand combat focus, proper MCMAP leaders can also learn knife techniques, bayonet techniques, improvised weapons techniques, and basic firearm combat as part of the martial art. Even if you are not a marine, you can learn about some basic techniques of MCMAP from this MCMAP training manual. Several schools teach MCMAP to people outside of the marines and basic YouTube video instructions are available for those who want to get started.