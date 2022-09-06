Short History of Labor Day in the United States

This past September 5th, most of us were able to have a day off of work or some degree of rest due to it being Labor Day. This federal holiday is always celebrated on the first Monday of the month of September. One of the people who are considered the founder of Labor Day in the United States is the union leader Peter J. McGuire. According to the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (or AFL-CIO for short), Mr. McGuire is considered to be the "father" of Labor Day and the holiday May Day as well. This man also helped to find a union called the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

Another leader who is considered a founder of Labor Day is Matthew Maguire. This man suggested to the Central Labor Union of New York that they should help host a parade that would be a celebration of America's workers. All of this resulted in the parade pictured above in this article: the first Labor Day Parade hosted in New York City on September 5th of 1882. This parade had close to ten thousand workers participating in it and started the movement to Labor Day becoming a much larger holiday.

By 1885, Labor Day celebrations were not just isolated to New York. A number of other states were celebrating Labor Day and having worker-related parades to celebrate the blue-collared laborers of America. However, at this point, Labor Day was celebrated, but not recognized as a holiday on the federal level. That all changed in 1894 when then-president Grover Cleveland signed into law a bill that turned Labor Day into a national holiday. Meanwhile, the influence of the founders of Labor Day in the United States helped to influence the founding of May Day or International Workers Day as it is known in various parts of the world. Basically, because of two brave union leaders, we get an extended weekend at the start of every September!