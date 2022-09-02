Jeffersonian Democracy - An Interesting Form of American Democracy and Anarchism

Jefferson Medallion Portrait by Gilbert Stuart, 1805 Wikimedia

There are many different forms of democracy that exists in the world. One of the interesting forms of democracy that was invented here in the United States of America was a form of democracy called Jeffersonian Democracy. This form of democracy was led by former president of the United States and Founding Father Thomas Jefferson. This form of democracy holds that the common citizen is the best judge of measures for the community which stressed that leadership should come from those with great ability who are chosen by the people.

According to the book Jeffersonian Persuasion: Evolution of a Party Ideology by Lane Banning, one of the core principles of Jeffersonian Democracy was that the average Joes of America have a civic duty to resist corruption, monarchism (support for monarchism and the idea of a monarchy having power over the community instead of the common person) and aristocracy (government where a class of people in certain country have power and a higher social rank and special titles). This form of democracy also supports freedom of speech and freedom of the press as the best methods to prevent tyranny & authoritarian control over the people by their own government. Jeffersonian Democrats also held that all people have the right to be educated and stay informed in order to have an enlightened say in government.

There was a mutualist anarchist that supported Jeffersonian Democracy named Benjamin R. Tucker. Tucker was an American individualist anarchist and mutualist anarchist who was quoted saying "the Anarchists are simply unterrified Jeffersonian Democrats." So, to this particular anarchist, Jeffersonian Democracy's principles are in-line with certain forms of libertarian and anarchist thought as a form of free democracy without an overbearing state.