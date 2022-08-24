Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?

Michael Schaffler on Unsplash

There is a mental illness that plenty of people have trouble understanding called Narcissistic Personality Disorder (or NPD for short) and people seem to wonder where it comes from. Now, like many personality disorders, there may be a variety of causes for NPD. However, some research from the University of Chicago might provide some information on one particular cause. This study is peer-reviewed, so it has been double-checked by multiple experts and contains an experiment that, in theory, you could do at home with enough resources and narcissistic people agreeing to be a part of your study.

The study is called “Narcissistic and Borderline Personality Disorder: Relationship with Oxidative Stress,” and it was published in March in the Journal of Personality Disorders. It was found in that study that there were elevated concentrations of the molecule called 8-OH-DG in people with NPD. This is only seen in one other personality disorder called Borderline Personality Disorder: a mental illness that severely impacts a person's ability to regulate their emotions. According to the study, there could be a relation to higher levels of this molecule and the kind of personality issues that lead to narcissism, as mentioned by Royce Lee, MD (one of the specialists in charge of the study): "We found that the levels of oxidative stress were related to impaired recognition or expression of shame. That’s interesting, because we know from previous research that people high in narcissism have problems with the emotion of shame."

For some, they might be born with a genetic disposition to elevated levels of oxidative stress and the 8-OH-DG. For others, though, Lee believes a particularly stressful environment like an abusive homelife or an ultra-competitive environment in our modern world could also lead to a rise in this molecule and - by extension - potential narcissism or Borderline Personality Disorder. Hopefully, more studies like this one can help us understand how to treat people who lack empathy and make it easier to make them functional members of society. Learning the relationship between high 8-OH-DG levels and NPD can help with that.