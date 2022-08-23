South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NC

SPCC logo South Piedmont Community College

Monroe, North Carolina is a small town in Union County, NC that many people - even those in the state of North Carolina - have not heard of. However, it was an important enough place for the North Carolina Community College System to establish a community college here in the nineteen-sixties. This particular place of higher education is called South Piedmont Community College (or SPCC for short) and if you need an excellent junior college to further your career, it might be the right place for you.

Before this community college got its current name, it was established in 1962 as the Ansonville Industrial Education Center by North Carolina's State Department of Public Instruction. By 1967, the Anson County Board of Education gave this college its own local Board of Trustees & the name of the institution was changed once again to Anson Technical Institute. By 1979, the name was changed, yet again, to Anson Technical College. Then by 1987, the community college was known as Anson Community College. Fortunately, this history of unnecessary name changes would eventually come to an end by May 1999. Then-governor Jim Hunt signed a bill that dissolved the charter of Anson Community College and by August of that same year, the institution finally got its current name. This name - South Piedmont Community College - actually came to be due to a naming contest with this name being the winner.

South Piedmont Community College had its main campus in Polkton, NC, but they soon added a new campus on Old Charlotte Highway, Monroe, NC. In 2016, SPCC got approved for a 40.2 million dollar bond that was used to expand the Monroe, NC campuses. Now, this campus is a great place that anybody in Monroe, NC to get a certificate, diploma, or associate degree to further their education. There is even an option to transfer your credits to a liberal arts college or university to make it easier to earn a Bachelor's Degree. If you are in Union County, NC & need a place to pursue higher education, SPCC might be the right place for you!