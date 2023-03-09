Experience Unmatched Luxury and Convenience with Halo Concierge

James Payne, or JP as he is known to his clients, is the founder and CEO of Halo Concierge, a luxury travel and concierge service based in Indianapolis, IN. With over 20 years of experience in the concierge industry and 90 years of collective customer service experience within his team, JP has established himself as a leader in providing unparalleled services to his clients.

James Payne (JP) Photo by Instagram – @halo_concierge

Halo Concierge offers a wide range of services, including luxury transportation, corporate services, event planning, etiquette training, executive and client concierge packages, estate management packages, personal and family etiquette training, and more. JP and his team understand the importance of etiquette in building relationships and have made it a part of their services to provide clients with executive presence and customer service training as well as personal and family etiquette training.

What sets Halo Concierge apart from other concierge services is their domestic and international support network. This network ensures that clients receive the same level of service and attention no matter where they are in the world. Halo Concierge's team is available 24/7 to assist clients with any request, whether it's arranging for a private jet to take them to their destination or making reservations at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

JP's passion for the concierge industry began when he was a teenager working in the hotel business. He quickly realized that he had a talent for anticipating and meeting the needs of his guests. After working in the hotel industry for several years, he decided to start his own concierge service, and Halo Concierge was born.

Photo by haloconcierge.com

JP believes that the key to success in the concierge industry is building relationships with clients and understanding their unique needs and preferences. He and his team take the time to get to know each client and their individual preferences so that they can provide a personalized and tailored experience.

One of the things that JP is most proud of is the level of service that his team provides. He believes that the success of Halo Concierge is due to the dedication and commitment of his team to provide exceptional service to clients. JP also takes pride in giving back to the community and is involved in several local charities and organizations.

Halo Concierge offers a wide range of services tailored to both personal and business clients, and their focus on building relationships and providing exceptional service sets them apart from other concierge services. If you're in need of luxury travel and concierge services, Halo Concierge is the service to call.