We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event Recap

Photo by Tyce Treadway

This past Tuesday, July 12th marked the first event of the Dizzy Runs series. The Dizzy Runs Pro-Am is a basketball series that stretches from July 12 to Aug. 6. There are six teams, with over 50 players, and the talent is insane. The event was created to showcase the insane amount of talent the Hoosier State has to offer like NBA talent Gary Harris, Lance Stephenson, Tyrese Haliburton, and Justin Holiday. We had the pleasure of covering the event for the first time this year, and we’re happy to share our experiences with you. This article will serve as an in-depth look at everything involved with participating in and spectating a Dizzy Runs event -- our takeaways, that we hope you find useful.

What Is A Pro-Am Event?

A pro-am event is a basketball game that pairs professional athletes with amateur or semi-pro players. Sometimes “celebrity” participants are included in pro-am games. The game can have an exhibition or competitive format. A pro-am event is similar to a charity game, with the major difference being that a charity event raises money for a cause while a pro-am event is more for the fans.

Dizzy Runs Background

Dizzy Runs is a series of indoor games, founded in 2022, by NBA guard and Indianapolis native Kyle Guy, and former Harlem Globetrotter Derick Grant. The event got its name from Derick Grant a previous player for the Harlem Globetrotters, where he was nicknamed "Dizzy" because of ball-handling skills that made defenders dizzy. The event was designed to bring fun and excitement to the ordinary Indiana basketball experience. Each event features a live DJ, prizes, 1 on 1 fan interactions, and, of course, a chance to watch elite basketball. Dizzy Runs events are hosted in Nobelsville, Indiana at the Mojo Up Sports Complex. They have partnered with the NBA and other basketball organizations to allow for these events, providing an opportunity for fans to meet their favorite players. The pro-am features some of the best basketball athletes in the world and provided an exciting experience for players, fans, and media alike.

Pro-Am Experience For Players

We had the pleasure of speaking to many of the players who participated in the event, including one of the headliners, D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera. The players we spoke with including D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera, had nothing but positive things to say about their experience playing in a Dizzy Runs pro-am. With the assistance of Dizzy Runs sponsors, players were drafted with teams ranging in skill level so each team had a chance to win. The players said that it was a very friendly, team-oriented environment, with a focus on the event being a fun experience. Players had an overall positive experience with Dizzy Runs and we believe that many if not all would be willing to participate again.

Spectator Experience

Although many of us in Indiana are avid basketball fans, many fans at this event were not the type of people who regularly attend public basketball events. VIP guests included current NFL running back, Chris Evans, and Indianapolis native comedians Joey Mulinaro and Benedict Polizzi. The majority of spectator areas were packed, with ample seating available. The Dizzy Runs staff did a great job of keeping fans engaged throughout the game, with a number of prizes throughout the event. There was also a DJ that really engaged the crowd to allow for a great night. We had a great time at the event and would definitely attend another Dizzy Runs event in the future.