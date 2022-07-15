Trace Young's Journey Playing College Basketball and Becoming an Influencer

Photo by Matthew Silalahi

When the thought of an influencer comes to mind, most imagine a model or Hollywood actor. However, today’s digital age has changed the entertainment industry significantly and given a rise to a new types of influencers. Now, social media stars are building large followings based on their interests and passions. One such TikTok influencer is Trace Young. Young's story is inspirational as is his journey playing college basketball and becoming a TikTok sensation with over 130 thousand followers.

Trace Young’s Story: Within Basketball Player and Influencer's Daily Life

After graduating high school, he was ranked amongst the top 200 players in the country. Holding invitations to attend preeminent colleges in the nation, Young chose to attend Colorado State University. With many goals and dreams ahead of him, it was inevitable Young would face adversity. During his senior season, he suffered a devastating injury that would keep him off the court for almost the entire year. Working hard in rehab led him to come back better than ever and lead Colorado State University in the fall.

How Trace Young Got His Start on TikTok

Trace has always been creative and artistic. Watching other basketball stars try their luck and succeed with social media, Trace was sure what he wanted to do next. On a whim, he tries TikTok, a new platform built on short-form content. Creating TikTok videos under the name @mommasboytrace, he found instant success. Throughout his years in college, he built a large following both on and off the app. His TikTok videos became so popular, that people were creating accounts and impersonating him. As a result, his popularity on TikTok has led to working on partnerships and creating content for other brands and corporations through the NCAA's new NIL policy introduced in July of 2021.

Tips for other aspiring college athletes

While this is just one person’s story, there are several takeaways and lessons that can be applied to anyone who wants to become an influencer. Here are some tips that Trace Young has shared with aspiring social media stars: - Be yourself: The key to becoming an influencer is finding your niche. No one wants to hear about how amazing your life is if you don’t actually sound like a real person. Make sure that your content is authentic and relatable. - Know your strengths: You don’t need to be a model, a YouTuber, or a TikTok star in order to become an influencer. Everyone has certain specialties that they can share online. Make sure that your content matches your strengths - Make mistakes and learn from them: No one is perfect and everyone makes mistakes. Even social media stars make mistakes and learn from them. As long as you are open to criticism, you can grow and learn from your mistakes. - Be consistent: No one will follow you if you don’t put any effort into your content. In order to become an influencer, you need to be consistent with your posts.

Conclusion

Trace Young and his journey are nothing short of inspiring, but he wants everyone to know "Of course, it won’t be easy and it won’t happen overnight. However, if you are consistent you will see a lot of success as an influencer." The 6'3" junior will be a key role for March Madness qualifiers Colorado State next year and is sure to be a big contender in the NCAA name, image, and likeness space as well.