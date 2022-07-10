A Year In NIL: Impacts of the NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness Policy

The NCAA has a long-standing reputation for being strict and uncompromising on issues related to amateurism. The NIL policy is way different. While there’s no way to know exactly why the NCAA decided to bring forth the NIL policy in its current form, it seems likely that it was an attempt to preempt further legal action regarding player name, image, and likeness in major media such as broadcasts and video games. Whatever the reasons behind it, the impact of this policy remains the same: It has forced universities to choose between millions of dollars and protecting the best interest of their student-athletes. Yet again, we see the NCAA imposing a brand new policy with little regard for its potential consequences. Here’s what we know about its impact during its first year in effect.

What is the NCAA NIL policy?

The NCAA derives significant revenue from the use of the names, images, and likenesses (NIL) of student-athletes. Previously the NCAA had a long-standing policy that prohibits student-athletes from receiving any of this revenue; in fact, the NCAA had gone as far as to sue or remove eligibility from student-athletes to enforce this prohibition. The NIL policy has been challenged in court several times during its long history. It was most famously struck down as an unlawful restraint of trade in a case called O’Bannon v. NCAA. This ruling forced the NCAA to change the policy and required them to pay student-athletes the revenue generated by the use of their NIL. However, the court ruling also gave the NCAA time and opportunity to impose new restrictions on student-athletes' NIL rights. And that’s exactly what it did. The NCAA has changed its NIL policy, which was previously restrictive and narrow, to a new policy that is less restrictive and expansive but leaves lots of room for interpretation.

The Basics of the Name, Image, and Likeness Policy

The new NIL policy covers the names, images, and likenesses of student-athletes and alumni. Name refers to the actual name of the student-athlete and their unique biographic information. Image refers to any visual depiction of the student-athlete, including photographs, images, or graphical representations of their likeness. Lastly, likeness refers to any audio or visual depiction of the student-athletes voice or any audio or visual representation of the student-athletes autograph or another unique identifying mark. The new policy requires anyone who wants to use a student-athlete NIL to obtain permission from the student-athlete and oftentimes provides equivalent compensation to the student-athlete for the use of such NIL. This includes the student-athletes current institution, their former institution(s), NCAA-related entities, media outlets, video game publishers, and advertisers.

The Impact So Far: A Year of Change for College Sports

The new NIL policy has met with significant pushback from student-athletes, the media, and fans. This resistance is unfortunate, as it has focused attention on a single issue at the expense of the many important issues facing college sports. Nevertheless, it has also shed light on several unfortunate consequences of the new NIL policy. The first is that some institutions have seemingly decided to forego millions of dollars in revenue as a result of the new NIL policy. For example, the Big Ten Network (which is jointly owned by its member institutions) generated approximately $350 million in revenue during the 2018 fiscal year. A significant portion of this revenue was generated by the use of student-athlete names, images, and likenesses. The new NIL policy requires Big Ten Network to obtain the consent of all student-athletes before they can use their NIL. However, the Big Ten Network has decided that the cost of obtaining consent is too high, and it has chosen not to use student-athlete NIL in its broadcasts. As a result, the Big Ten Network has missed out on at least $350 million in revenue. This is a significant amount of money that will not go towards supporting student-athletes. The second issue with the new NIL policy is that it has empowered institutions to exert greater control over the media’s use of student-athlete NIL. For example, the NCAA is currently challenging the U.S. District Court's decision in the O'Bannon case, which requires the NCAA to pay student-athletes a portion of the revenue generated by the use of their NIL. If the NCAA is successful in its appeal, it will once again be able to prohibit member institutions from compensating student-athletes for their NIL. This could result in a scenario in which media outlets are allowed to use student-athlete NIL, but student-athletes are not allowed to receive any of the revenue generated by that use. Such a policy would put student-athletes in the uncomfortable position of allowing media outlets to use their NIL without any obligation to compensate them. The third issue with the new NIL policy is that it has weakened institutional control over athletics. This is most clearly evident in the recent controversy surrounding the NCAA’s handling of the NIL rights of former University of Louisville basketball player Brian Bowen. Bowen was the center of a major recruiting scandal that resulted in Louisville’s entire 2018-19 season being vacated and head coach Rick Pitino being fired. Despite these significant punishments, the NCAA allowed Louisville to use Bowen’s NIL in promotional materials related to its 2019-20 season. While the NCAA’s decision makes some sense on its face, it also undermines Louisville’s autonomy as an institution. After all, if Louisville is required to use Bowen’s NIL, but he is not allowed to receive any of that revenue, how can Louisville be described as autonomous?

Enforcement Has Been Discretionary

The new NIL policy is extremely broad and undetailed. There is, therefore, ample room for interpretation and discretion within this policy. However, the NCAA has so far shown a very light touch when it comes to enforcing the new NIL policy. For example, the NCAA has not levied any penalties against universities for using student-athlete NIL without their consent. While it is possible that this is because the NCAA is still figuring out how to enforce the new NIL policy, it also suggests that the NCAA has decided not to actively police universities’ use of student-athlete NIL. This is a troubling development that could allow universities to exploit the new NIL policy to generate revenue from student-athletes NIL rights.

Limiting Institutional Control Over Athletics

The new NIL policy requires universities to obtain consent from all student-athletes, including current student-athletes before they can use their NIL.While this may seem reasonable on its face, it further undermines the autonomy of universities as institutions. After all, if a university is required to obtain consent from all of its students, how autonomous can it be considered? This change also makes schools less likely to use student-athlete NIL, as the cost of obtaining consent is high. This is especially the case for big-name schools that generate significant revenue from the use of their NIL. It is unlikely that these universities will want to shoulder the cost of obtaining consent from all of their student-athletes, as doing so would likely reduce their use of student-athlete NIL. The new NIL policy is a clear attempt to revoke control of the use of student-athlete NIL from anyone but the student-athlete. However, it is unclear whether it will actually achieve those outcomes.

Conclusion

The NCAA’s new NIL policy is still a new policy, with additions being added fairly frequently. It further adds to the liberties that students/athletes have, and can only be described as a step in the right direction. The policy however fails to meet some of its stated objectives, calls into question a lot of what athletes can do with their own NIL, highlights the still large role that amateurism plays in NCAA policy, and highlights how the NCAA finds itself targeting the wrong type of limits to using student-athlete NIL. Regardless of what your perspective on collegiate athletics is this new NIL policy will allow both intercollegiate athletics and campus culture to finally see a new front.

